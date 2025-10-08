Purple Transform and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Infrastructure Intelligence to the U.S. Public Sector

KINGSTON BAGPUIZE, England, and RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Transform, a UK-based technology company specialising in AI-powered infrastructure intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Purple Transform’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s AI-powered infrastructure platform, SiYtE, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

"Partnering with Carahsoft marks an exciting milestone in expanding SiYtE’s reach across the U.S. Public Sector,” said Craig Sutton, Head of Global Partnerships at Purple Transform. “Together we can deliver real-time intelligence to the organizations that need it the most. By combining our platform with Carahsoft’s network and market expertise, we’re enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, accelerate digital transformation and create safer, more efficient operations that deliver a lasting impact.”

Many organizations invest heavily in cameras, sensors and digital systems — but the data often stays siloed and underused. Purple Transform’s AI-powered infrastructure platform, SiYtE, unifies and analyzes existing infrastructure, turning isolated data into real-time insights. With a fully configurable interface and proactive alerts, SiYtE helps organizations stay ahead of incidents, improve safety, strengthen security and manage operational risk.

Together, Purple Transform and Carahsoft will enable agencies to:

Embed AI-driven operational insights into day-to-day workflows.

Maximize existing technology investments while accelerating digital transformation.

Enhance safety, compliance and decision-making.

Deploy rapidly at the edge where data has the most impact.





“Purple Transform’s platform provides Government agencies with a secure, scalable and high-impact technology solution that drives measurable outcomes,” said Lacey Wean, Program Executive for Smart Cities Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “SiYtE transforms digital infrastructure data into actionable insights, enabling agencies to efficiently monitor security posture and improve situational awareness. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to working with Purple Transform to bring the AI-powered SiYtE platform to the Public Sector.”

Purple Transform’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or PurpleTransform@carahsoft.com. Explore Purple Transform’s solutions here.

About Purple Transform

Purple Transform is a global leader in AI-powered vision and sensor solutions, designed to integrate seamlessly with any camera, sensor or existing system to deliver actionable analytics and smarter decision-making. Our platform, SiYtE, unlocks real-time insights from raw data - empowering organisations to enhance safety, strengthen security and optimise operational efficiency across diverse and often challenging environments. SiYtE transforms any CCTV, IoT sensors, and existing infrastructure — providing whole-system visibility, automating responses and scaling intelligence across every environment.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

