Global Leaders to Define Future of NaaS for the AI-Powered Digital World at Mplify’s Global NaaS Event

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced the speaker lineup for its Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE), featuring world-class executives who will share how Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and automation are fueling the AI-powered digital economy. The event takes place November 10–14, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.

The Future in Focus: NaaS, Automation & AI

The 2025 program will spotlight breakthroughs transforming enterprise connectivity and the role of NaaS in enabling AI-driven innovation, including:

The state of the industry and the future of NaaS

AI-optimized NaaS for enterprises

GPU-as-a-Service and AI clouds

Automated NaaS federations and supply chains powered by LSO APIs

Application-led connectivity and network APIs for Quality-on-Demand

Cybersecurity and SASE in an AI-powered world

New revenue opportunities and business models to monetize Carrier Ethernet



A powerful lineup of global executives building, delivering, and consuming the next generation of NaaS solutions will bring these themes to life. Speakers will lead high-impact sessions on the future of NaaS, AI-optimized infrastructure, ecosystem automation, cybersecurity, and monetization strategies offering actionable insights into how these innovations are reshaping enterprise connectivity and enabling secure, flexible, on-demand services across an AI-powered, automated ecosystem.

Global Voices Defining the Next Era of Connectivity

Industry visionary speakers from leading enterprises, service and technology providers, and system integrators include:

Salma Bezrati, Bell Canada, Director, Product Management

Mark Bennett, Vodafone Business, Portfolio Lead Fixed Connectivity

Nabil Bitar, Bloomberg LP, Head of Network Architecture - CTO Office

Henry Calvert, GSMA, Head of Network

Suraj Chandrasekaran, Palo Alto Networks, VP, NetSec Solutions, WW MSP/MSSPs

Ben Edmond, Connectbase, Founder & CEO

Travis Ewert, Digital Realty, Global Head of Platform Development

Andrew Foerstner, AT&T, Director, Edge & Cybersecurity Product & Platform Development

Paul Gampe, Console Connect by PCCW Global, Chief Technology Officer

Jeff Hulse, Verizon Partner Solutions, President

Michael Kearns, Amartus, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

David Kettle, Arqit, SVP Sales

Shashi Kiran, Nile, Chief Marketing Officer

Daniele Mancuso, Sparkle, Chief Marketing & Product Management

Pascal Menezes, Mplify, CTO

Franck Morales, Orange Wholesale International, SVP Marketing and Business Development

John Nolan, Sage Management, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Ruelas, Verizon Business Group, AVP of Strategic Connectivity, Product & Marketing

David Shacochis, Lumen, VP, Managed & Professional Services

Dan Snyder, UPMC, Chief Principal Architect

Bob Victor, Comcast Business, Chief Solutions & Product Officer

Mirko Voltolini, Colt Technology Services, VP Innovation

Rob Ward, Lumen, SVP Global Engineering



GNE 2025 will also feature leaders from Arelion, Arista, CodeDay, Cognition, euNetworks, insidepacket, NTT Docomo Business, Orchest Automation, Wipro, and Zayo, reflecting the event’s expanding reach across the global NaaS ecosystem. Their participation underscores collaboration among providers, enterprises, and innovators driving automation, intelligence, and interoperability across networks powering the AI economy.

“As the digital economy enters the AI era, NaaS has become the platform for innovation, agility, and growth,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, Mplify. “At GNE 2025, attendees will hear directly from the leaders building the networks, platforms, and services that are powering the future, delivering the intelligence, automation, and security that fuel enterprise agility and unlock new growth worldwide.”

GNE 2025 Highlights

Leadership Day with exclusive C-level discussions on industry direction and investment strategies

with exclusive C-level discussions on industry direction and investment strategies Two Conference Days featuring thought leadership, enterprise case studies, and live demos

featuring thought leadership, enterprise case studies, and live demos Member Workdays enabling collaboration on new frameworks, APIs, and certification initiatives

enabling collaboration on new frameworks, APIs, and certification initiatives NaaS Excellence Awards Gala celebrating outstanding contributions to automation, security, interoperability, and service innovation

celebrating outstanding contributions to automation, security, interoperability, and service innovation Media Briefing with announcements from Mplify and key participating companies

with announcements from Mplify and key participating companies Complimentary Enterprise Access for IT and network leaders to engage with providers and innovators

Registration is open, with complementary passes available for enterprise attendees. To learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://gne.mplify.net.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

