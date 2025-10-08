Eightfold AI Launches AI Interviewer to Deliver Faster and More Equitable Hiring

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI, the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the launch of Eightfold AI Interviewer, a new capability that reimagines how organizations discover and engage talent. The offering empowers small and medium size businesses and large enterprises to engage, evaluate, and advance talent autonomously—with the warmth and precision of a human concierge ( see demo video ).

Recruiters typically spend weeks coordinating first-round interviews and reviewing resumes — while many qualified candidates go unseen, their potential left undiscovered. The challenge is especially acute for organizations where high-volume hiring, compliance demands, and shift-based roles add complexity and pressure. AI Interviewer removes these bottlenecks, enabling faster candidate engagement and fairer decision-making across the board.

“This is intelligent agents in action,” said Varun Kacholia, Co-founder and CTO of Eightfold AI. “AI Interviewer launches candidate journeys in real-time, guides them with concierge-level insight, and shifts to deep evaluation when nuance demands it—delivering speed, personalization, and fairness at scale.”

Recently named one of the 2025 Top HR Tech Products of the Year by HR Executive and the HR Tech conference , AI Interviewer was recognized for its transparent AI, seamless recruiter workflows, and commitment to ethical, equitable hiring.

Candidate Experience & Fairness

Recruiters and candidates alike have grown wary of impersonal AI tools and last-generation chatbot experiences that break. AI Interviewer was built to change that, creating a fairer, human-centered experience. For candidates, it means being reviewed and evaluated on merit. For employers, it means access to more qualified talent and building a stronger reputation for fairness and inclusion.

The Eightfold system evaluates only what candidates say — their skills, experiences, and capabilities — never how they look, sound, or emote. It does not use facial recognition, tone of voice, or any biometric analysis, ensuring fairness and compliance with regulations like New York City’s Local Law 144, Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) and Maryland’s HB 1202.

With multilingual support across 22+ languages and bias-audited interview models, organizations can reach a broader and more diverse pool of candidates — including those often overlooked in traditional hiring, such as veterans, career switchers, caregivers returning to work, and more.

Speed & Scale

Hiring teams can now move from application to decision in hours, not weeks. AI Interviewer conducts thousands of structured interviews in parallel, automatically generating transcripts and interview summaries for hiring teams to review.

Recruiters gain time to focus on nurturing relationships with finalists while maintaining full oversight of every interaction. Early customer pilots show that organizations can reduce time to first interview by up to 90 percent while improving candidate satisfaction scores.

Enterprise-grade Security and Data Privacy

AI Interviewer is part of the Eightfold Talent Intelligent Platform, which meets global standards for cloud security, privacy, and data handling. The company holds more third-party audited certifications than any other HR technology vendor, including ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the international standard for AI management systems. Eightfold also holds ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 2 Type II, FedRAMP Moderate, DISA IL4 and GDPR certifications. These controls minimize the risk from both external threats and internal errors, reducing the likelihood of human-based breaches or misuse, while helping Eightfold customers meet their regulatory, legal, and procurement requirements.

Availability

AI Interviewer is available to both SMBs and large enterprises starting today.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI doesn't just organize data — we understand people. As pioneers of the world’s most innovative AI-native Talent Intelligence Platform, we combine enterprise data, market insights, and user interactions to create a complete picture of talent across the entire employment life cycle, providing an end-to-end experience that includes hiring, development, and retention. A third of our customers are from Fortune 500 companies and have relied on us to move faster and more strategically than the competition. Our platform is guiding our customers through the greatest work acceleration in history by unlocking the power of people and showing them how partnering with AI can unleash unlimited potential. Learn more at eightfold.ai .

Eightfold AI Communications

415 488 6390