Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies Market to Hit $41.1B by 2030

Boston, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis: Technologies and Global Markets” is projected to increase from $30.2 billion in 2025 to reach $41.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2025 through 2030.

This report reviews the global market for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) therapies. It explores treatment options such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), corticosteroids, biosimilars, and other emerging therapies, while also examining prescription and over-the-counter sales channels. The analysis spans the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, with insights into the markets of countries in each region. The report highlights market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges, along with a thorough evaluation of the competitive landscape and regulatory environment. It also provides insights into market segmentation, leading players’ market shares, and the factors driving or restraining market growth.

This report is highly relevant today because the treatment landscape for rheumatoid arthritis is undergoing major changes. With new therapies like targeted biologics, biosimilars, and small molecule inhibitors emerging, staying informed is essential for improving patient care. The shift toward personalized medicine means understanding the safety and effectiveness of each therapy is key to tailoring treatments to individual needs. At the same time, rising concerns about drug pricing and access make it important to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of available options. This report helps healthcare professionals and decision-makers navigate these developments to ensure better outcomes and more sustainable treatment strategies.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Availability of Biosimilars for RA Treatment: The growing availability of biosimilars, which are affordable alternatives to branded biologics, is driving the RA therapy market. These drugs reduce treatment costs, increase patient access, and promote competition, which encourages innovation and price reductions across the board. Regulatory support is also making it easier for biosimilars to enter the market.

Rising Cases of RA: The number of people diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis is steadily increasing due to lifestyle factors like smoking, obesity, and sedentary habits, along with improved diagnostic capabilities. As RA is a chronic condition, more patients require long-term treatment, which boosts demand for both traditional and advanced therapies.

Increasing Aging Population: RA is more common in older adults, and with the global population aging rapidly, the number of people affected is rising. Older individuals often need ongoing and specialized care, which increases the demand for safer, more effective, and personalized RA treatments.

RA treatment is evolving toward precision and long-term disease control: The focus has shifted from simply managing symptoms to achieving minimal disease activity, reducing inflammation and pain, preventing joint damage, and slowing disease progression. This reflects a more advanced and patient-centered approach to care.

Innovation and investment are fueling market growth: Biosimilars and JAK inhibitors are expanding treatment options and accessibility. At the same time, pharmaceutical companies are investing in cutting-edge research like gene therapy and personalized medicine to develop safer and more effective RA therapies.

The global market for therapies for rheumatoid arthritis was valued at $28.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $41.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% for the forecast period.

The driving factors are the increasing aging population, biosimilars a cost-effective biologic alternative, and rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis.

The restraining factors that hamper the RA market include loss of patent exclusivity, shortage of rheumatologists, and side effects of rheumatoid arthritis drugs. The opportunities in the market include technological advances in rheumatoid arthritis, increasing organic strategies among market players, and emerging JAK inhibitors.

The market scope in this report is segmented into therapies, including NSAIDs, DMARDs, steroids/corticosteroids, biosimilars, and others. Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into over the counter (OTC) and prescription.

NSAIDs currently dominate the market, but the use of biosimilars will show strong growth in the market for rheumatoid arthritis therapies.

The North American market for therapies for rheumatoid arthritis was valued at $15.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $22.4 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

ABBOTT

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

BAYER AG

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

GSK PLC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

LILLY

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

VIATRIS INC.

