CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2034 Owing to the Launch of Emerging Therapies | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the CAR-T cell therapy market for multiple myeloma are anticipated to change due to extensive R&D activities, increased investment in research and development of new CAR-T cell therapies such as anito-cel (Arcellx and Kite), Zevor-cel (CARsgen Therapeutics), arlocabtagene autoleucel (Juno Therapeutics), P-BCMA-ALLO1 (Poseida Therapeutics/Roche), GC012F (Gracell Biopharmaceuticals), and others, and the high effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies over other conventional drugs.

DelveInsight’s CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Summary

The total CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

Among the leading markets, the highest incident cases were in the US in 2024, that is nearly 34,000.

Key CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma companies, including Arcellx, Kite, Juno Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CARsgen Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Roche, Caribou Biosciences, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, and others, are actively working on innovative CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma.

and others, are actively working on innovative CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma. Some of the key CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma in clinical trials include Anitocabtagene autoleucel, Arlocabtagene autoleucel, Zevor-cel (zevorcabtagene autoleucel), P-BCMA-ALLO1, CB-011, GC012F, and others. These novel CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma are anticipated to enter the CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market

Rising Multiple Myeloma Incidence

The increasing number of multiple myeloma cases worldwide is a significant driver for CAR T-cell therapy adoption. In the US alone, over 32,000 new cases are diagnosed annually, highlighting the growing need for effective treatments. According to DelveInsight analysis, among the 7MM, the highest number of incident cases was reported in the US in 2024, at nearly 34,000, which are further expected to increase by 2034.

Efficacy of BCMA-Targeted Therapies

BCMA-targeted CAR T-cell therapies, such as Bristol Myers Squibb/Bluebird Bio’s ABECMA and Johnson & Johnson’s CARVYKTI, have demonstrated high response rates in treating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. These therapies offer new hope for patients who have exhausted other treatment options.

Rising CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trial Activity

Some of the prominent players in this field include Arcellx and Kite (a Gilead company) (anitocabtagene autoleucel, anito-cel), CARsgen Therapeutics (Zevor-cel, zevorcabtagene autoleucel), Kelonia Therapeutics (KLN-1010), Poseida Therapeutics/Roche (P-BCMA-ALLO1), Juno Therapeutics (Bristol Myers Squibb) (arlocabtagene autoleucel), Gracell Biopharmaceuticals (GC012F), Caribou Biosciences (CB-011), and others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis

CAR-T cell therapy is emerging as a highly promising treatment for multiple myeloma, particularly for patients with relapsed or refractory disease. These therapies target B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a protein found on the surface of multiple myeloma cells. By explicitly focusing on BCMA, CAR-T therapies have shown remarkable efficacy, achieving high response rates in patients who have already undergone and exhausted other treatment options.

Currently, two CAR-T therapies, ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel) and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), have received FDA approval for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Notably, CARVYKTI is the first and only BCMA-targeted therapy approved by the US FDA for patients who have received at least one prior line of treatment and has become the most commercially successful CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma, with sales in its first seven quarters surpassing historical CAR-T launches.

Despite their efficacy, CAR-T therapies are associated with safety concerns, such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS). Initial adoption may also be limited by factors including cost, convenience, and manufacturing turnaround time; however, ongoing advancements are expected to reduce side effects and accelerate production. In heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients, CAR-T therapies are a significant focus, though bispecific antibodies have also been approved in this segment. While CAR-T therapies are often preferred, they come with their own challenges, and research continues to explore optimal sequencing with bispecific antibodies, given the high overall response rates observed for both classes.

As a novel and innovative treatment, CAR-T therapy has relatively few agents currently under clinical development for multiple myeloma. These include Anitocabtagene autoleucel (Arcellx/Kite), Zevor-cel (zevorcabtagene autoleucel) from CARsgen Therapeutics, Arlocabtagene autoleucel (Juno Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb), and others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Competitive Landscape

Some of the CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma in clinical trials include anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel, Arcellx and Kite (a Gilead company), Zevor-cel (CT053, zevorcabtagene autoleucel) (CARsgen Therapeutics), arlocabtagene autoleucel (Juno Therapeutics [a Bristol Myers Squibb company]), P-BCMA-ALLO1 (Poseida Therapeutics/Roche), GC012F (Gracell Biopharmaceuticals), and others.

Juno Therapeutics’ Arlocabtagene autoleucel is an experimental CAR T-cell therapy that targets GPRC5D for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. As a GPRC5D-directed therapy, it offers a novel immunotherapeutic option for patients who have already undergone multiple prior treatments. This therapy is currently being assessed in the Phase III QUINTESSENTIAL-2 clinical trial involving adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Arcellx and Kite’s Anitocabtagene autoleucel is a BCMA-targeted CAR T-cell therapy that employs a unique binder known as the D-Domain. It is being investigated for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received 1–3 previous lines of therapy, including both an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) and an anti-CD38 antibody. The therapy has received Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations from the US FDA. Anitocabtagene autoleucel is currently under evaluation in the Phase III iMMagine-3 clinical trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma are poised to transform the CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market

In June 2025, Arcellx announced new positive results from its pivotal Phase II iMMagine-1 trial evaluating anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The findings were presented in an oral session at the EHA2025 Congress in Milan on June 14, 2025.

announced new positive results from its pivotal Phase II iMMagine-1 trial evaluating anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The findings were presented in an oral session at the EHA2025 Congress in Milan on June 14, 2025. In June 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb presented data from its oncology portfolio and pipeline, including a Phase III trial of Arlocabtagene autoleucel, at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is a rare blood cancer that primarily affects plasma cells, a type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow. Under normal conditions, plasma cells produce antibodies to help fight infections. In multiple myeloma, however, these cells grow uncontrollably, displacing healthy cells and producing excessive amounts of abnormal antibodies called monoclonal proteins or paraproteins. This abnormal growth can lead to various complications, including bone pain, anemia, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, bone damage, kidney dysfunction, and elevated calcium levels. While the precise cause of multiple myeloma remains unclear, risk factors may include age, sex, race, family history, and exposure to radiation or certain chemicals.

CAR-T cell therapy represents a next-generation immunotherapy that harnesses a patient’s own immune system to combat cancer. The treatment involves collecting T-cells from the patient, genetically engineering them to express a CAR that recognizes cancer-specific targets, expanding these modified cells, and reintroducing them into the patient. These engineered T-cells can then selectively identify and destroy cancer cells, offering a promising, potentially curative option for certain blood cancers.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation

The CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Multiple myeloma is more common in males than in females. More than 50% of males in the US are diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Among the age-specific cases of multiple myeloma, the age group of 65 years and above has the highest number of cases, accounting for more than 70% of cases in the United States, followed by the 55–64 and 0–54 years age groups.

The CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Multiple Myeloma

Total Eligible Cases of Multiple Myeloma for CAR-T Cell Therapies

Total Treatable Cases of Multiple Myeloma for CAR-T Cell Therapies

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Multiple Myeloma, Total Eligible Cases of Multiple Myeloma for CAR-T Cell Therapies, and Total Treatable Cases of Multiple Myeloma for CAR-T Cell Therapies Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Companies Arcellx, Kite, Juno Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CARsgen Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Roche, Caribou Biosciences, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Bluebird Bio, Johnson & Johnson, and others Key CAR T-Cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma Anitocabtagene autoleucel, Arlocabtagene autoleucel, Zevor-cel (zevorcabtagene autoleucel), P-BCMA-ALLO1, CB-011, GC012F, ABECMA, CARVYKTI, and others

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment: CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma current marketed and emerging therapies

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma current marketed and emerging therapies CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Key Insights 2 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma: Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in 2034 7 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma: Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Treatment 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM 8.3.1 Total Incident Cases of Multiple Myeloma in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Cases of Multiple Myeloma for CAR-T cell Therapies in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treatable Cases of Multiple Myeloma for CAR-T cell Therapies in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Marketed Therapies for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma 9.1 Key Competitors 9.2 ABECMA: Bristol Myers Squibb/Bluebird Bio 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 9.2.4 Clinical Development 9.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 9.2.5 Safety and efficacy 9.2.6 Analyst Views 9.3 CARVYKTI: Johnson & Johnson List to be continued in the report… 10 Emerging Therapies for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 Anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel): Arcellx and Kite (a Gilead company) 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Zevor-cel (CT053, zevorcabtagene autoleucel): CARsgen Therapeutics List to be continued in the report… 11 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Forecast Assumptions 11.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook 11.4 Conjoint Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma in the 7MM 11.6 Total Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The US CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma in the US 11.7.2 The Market Size by Therapies in the US 11.8 EU4 and the UK CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Size 11.8 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Size 12 Unmet Needs of Multiple Myeloma 13 SWOT Analysis of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma 14 KOL Views of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma 15 Market Access and Reimbursement of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma 16 Bibliography 17 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report Methodology

