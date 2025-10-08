Beacon Wellness Brands Discusses Reinventing Menopause with Confidence with YourUpdateTV

Maria Warrington is Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Wellness Brands and Dr. Kathleen Jordan, Midi Health Chief Medical Officer, conduct nationwide media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media and YourUpdateTV on the topic of plusOne rebranding menopause as “MenoPlus”.



NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, women have quietly endured the disruptive symptoms of perimenopause and menopause—hot flashes, brain fog, fatigue, sleep disruption, and vaginal dryness—often without support at home, in healthcare, or in the workplace. These unmanaged symptoms cost the U.S. economy billions annually, with research showing that 1 in 10 women ultimately leave the workforce entirely due to lack of care.



This October, in recognition of World Menopause Awareness Month, plusOne® the leading brand known for breaking taboos in women’s health, is rewriting the narrative and has unveiled its Wellness Care Collection, a first-of-its-kind lineup of clean, accessible, hormone-free solutions designed specifically for the realities of midlife.



At the same time, parent company Beacon Wellness Brands announced a pioneering new employee benefit in partnership with Midi Health, the leading virtual care platform for women in midlife. Together, these initiatives represent a bold step toward supporting women everywhere—with both the products and the policies they deserve.



plusOne® is rebranding menopause as “MenoPlus”, emphasizing that this stage of life is not a pause, but a plus: more wisdom, more confidence, and more possibility. The Wellness Care Collection reflects this empowering vision with a comprehensive range of affordable, body-safe products designed to meet women’s most pressing needs with dignity and innovation:

Quench Vaginal Gel ($14.99): A pH-balanced, microbiome-friendly gel with hyaluronic acid, aloe, and coconut oil to relieve dryness and irritation.

Spark Arousal Serum ($19.99): A fast-acting formula with ginkgo biloba and licorice root to enhance sensitivity and intensify pleasure.

Spark Libido Patches ($4.99/box of 4): Mood-boosting patches with damiana extract and L-Arginine to support desire and blood flow.

Vital Menopause Patch ($14.99/box of 28): Dual-action AM/PM patches; the AM blend restores energy and reduces brain fog, while the PM blend with magnesium and valerian extract improves sleep.

Restful Sleep Spray ($14.99): A calming spray infused with ashwagandha, magnesium, and lavender oil to promote relaxation and rest.

Blissful Sleep Patches ($14.99/box of 14): Nighttime patches with L-theanine, valerian, and passionflower extract for deeper, uninterrupted sleep.

Aloe Glide & Hybrid Glide Lubricants ($12.99): Clean, body-safe water-based and hybrid formulations that support intimacy at every stage.





With no estrogen, hormones, parabens, or artificial dyes, the Wellness Care Collection delivers effective, stigma-free solutions to help women feel comfortable, energized, and empowered through every phase of menopause.



In tandem with the product launch, Beacon Wellness Brands is breaking new ground by introducing a menopause-focused employee benefit in partnership with Midi Health. Beginning this fall, all Beacon employees, regardless of insurance coverage, will receive a generous annual stipend to access:

Virtual visits with clinicians specializing in midlife women’s health

Personalized prescriptions and care plans, including HRT and GLP-1 options

Referrals for advanced care related to menopause and perimenopause





With 20% of the female workforce currently in peri- or post-menopause, and 80% reporting that symptoms impact their work, Beacon’s initiative reflects a growing recognition that workplace accommodations and healthcare access are essential for retaining talent and supporting equity.



The plusOne® Wellness Care Collection launches online at www.myplusone.com on September 16, 2025, and will be available at Walmart and other retailers nationwide beginning October 1, 2025—just in time for World Menopause Awareness Month, recognized globally by the International Menopause Society (IMS) and World Health Organization (WHO).



For more information, visit myplusone.com

