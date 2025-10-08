Thryve Wealth Management Launches Independent RIA to Transform Wealth Management

DALLAS, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryve Wealth Management today announced the launch of its independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), designed to move beyond conventional wealth management by combining fiduciary standards with innovative strategies for the new frontier of investing.



At launch, Thryve Wealth Management, which was previously a division of Strive Asset Management prior to spinning out, has approximately $270 million in assets under management. The firm’s platform merges the strengths of traditional portfolio management with evolving growth themes that are shaping the future of the economy.



“We are at a pivotal inflection point defined by growth and innovation in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and the transformative impact of Digital Currencies,” said Gary K. Dorfman, Chief Executive Officer of Thryve Wealth Management. “Investors seek both diversification and innovation in their portfolios. As the world evolves, so do our portfolios. Our approach focused on investing in the future will differentiate us in an industry where traditional modeled portfolios have become the accepted solution.”



Alongside its focus on technological innovation, another core pillar of Thryve’s approach is its belief in American exceptionalism. The firm emphasizes investments centered on U.S. markets, where innovation, governance, and resilience provide long-term structural advantages. Client portfolios are designed with tax efficiency in mind and incorporate thematic growth opportunities, advanced hedging and yield strategies for large, concentrated digital currencies, which are increasingly gaining traction among investors.



Beyond organic growth, Thryve also plans to acquire other RIA teams and advisors.



“Our firm is built on an entrepreneurial spirit with minimal bureaucracy and a progressive culture—distinct from the traditional models of large banks and brokerage firms that often lack innovation,” said Laura Brady, Chief Growth Officer. “Advisors will join Thryve as partners, becoming part of a purpose-driven team focused on the belief that the true measure of success is our clients’ success. Unlike private equity roll-up strategies that prioritize AUM growth, we are motivated by long-term value creation for the families we serve.”



With more than 100 years of combined wealth management experience, the Thryve team is now fully independent, with an unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of their clients’ financial lives.





About Thryve Wealth Management

Thryve Wealth Management is an independent registered investment advisor providing a fiduciary model that incorporates advanced planning, traditional investments, alternative strategies, and digital currencies. Learn more at thryvewm.com.

