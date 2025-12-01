Pantheon Investments and Thryve Wealth Management, LLC Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Holistic Wealth Strategy for Entrepreneurs and High-Net-Worth Investors

DALLAS & SARASOTA, FL, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryve Wealth Management, LLC, an independent registered investment advisor providing a fiduciary model that incorporates advanced planning and innovative traditional portfolio management solutions, and Pantheon Investments, a leading alternative wealth platform for entrepreneurs and accredited investors, announced today a strategic partnership to pair Thryve’s robust wealth management expertise with Pantheon’s ecosystem of alternative private equity offerings, tax-optimized structures, and Virtual Family Office (VFO) capabilities.Under terms of the partnership, Thryve’s clients gain access to Pantheon’s suite of alternative investments, including private equity funds, strategic partnerships, and tax-efficient syndications. Pantheon clients will benefit from Thryve’s advanced planning capabilities and institutional quality portfolio management and fiduciary oversight - maximizing long-term outcomes.

“This isn’t a traditional wealth management collaboration,” said Dave Wolcott, CEO of Pantheon Investments. “It’s the foundation for a new model of what holistic wealth strategy should look like for the entrepreneurial class.”

Gary Dorfman, CEO of Thryve Wealth Management, said, “The investment landscape is becoming increasingly more complex. Strategic alliances with organizations such as Pantheon Investments enable us to better address our clients’ specific goals and requirements, as both firms focus on supporting founders, operators, and independent professionals who value comprehensive planning and aspire to leave a legacy and achieve financial freedom.”

Thryve will maintain operational autonomy while aligning strategically with Pantheon’s Holistic Wealth Strategy™ framework and Pantheon Wealth OS™ software platform. The partnership sets the stage for providing the next generation of wealth services through comprehensive value to clients looking to create true legacy wealth in a modern era.

About Pantheon Investments

Pantheon is a platform of alternative wealth designed for the entrepreneurial elite. Through its private equity offerings, Virtual Family Office (VFO), Pantheon Wealth OS™ software, and elite mastermind community, Pantheon helps high-performing individuals achieve freedom of money, time, purpose, and relationships. www.PantheonInvest.com

About Thryve Wealth Management

Thryve Wealth Management is an independent registered investment advisor providing a fiduciary model that incorporates advanced planning, traditional investments, alternative strategies, and digital currencies. Learn more at thryvewm.com.