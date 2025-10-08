New York, New York , Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, a leading provider of HR and payroll software, announced today that it has been recognized by HackerNoon as one of the Best HR and Payroll Software Solutions for Small Businesses in 2025. This recognition highlights HiBob’s innovation, user-centric design, and continued dedication to helping growing teams simplify HR management and foster employee engagement.

HiBob’s all-in-one HR and payroll platform, Bob, is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses modernize people management—from onboarding and time tracking to payroll and performance reviews. By combining advanced automation with a people-first interface, Bob makes it easier for companies to scale efficiently while building cultures that attract and retain talent.

Whether managing remote teams, streamlining payroll compliance, or driving engagement through transparent communication tools, HiBob enables leaders to make smarter workforce decisions through real-time analytics and automation. With thousands of companies using HiBob across more than 70 countries, its recognition by HackerNoon underscores its growing influence in the HR technology space.

“Being recognized by HackerNoon as one of the best HR and payroll platforms for small businesses validates our vision—to make HR more human while giving teams the tools they need to scale with confidence,” said a HiBob spokesperson. “Our goal has always been to simplify complex processes and give leaders more time to focus on people, not paperwork.”

The announcement comes shortly after HiBob was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list and celebrated 1,900 5-star G2 Reviews, further cementing its position as a global leader in modern HR and payroll innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions About HR and Payroll Software

What is HR and Payroll Software?

It’s an integrated platform that helps businesses manage employee information, track attendance, process payroll, and handle compliance tasks—all from one place.

Why do small businesses need HR and payroll software?

Automated HR tools save time, reduce errors, and help ensure compliance. They also improve employee engagement by giving teams access to clear, consistent communication and benefits information.

Does HiBob support international payroll?

Yes. HiBob supports multi-country payroll and integrates with leading payroll providers, making it ideal for distributed teams and global operations.

Is HiBob suitable for remote and hybrid teams?

Absolutely. HiBob’s tools are designed to connect and support employees wherever they work—offering collaboration features, engagement surveys, and performance tracking that bridge distance and time zones.

About HiBob



HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

