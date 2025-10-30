Award-winning HR and Payroll Software HiBob Named One of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech 2025

London, UK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the global HR platform that helps modern businesses put their people first, has earned a place among the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech for its commitment to fostering an inclusive, empowering, and people-focused culture that enables innovation and growth.

This follows HiBob’s earlier achievement this year of earning Great Place to Work® Certification and securing an impressive #14 ranking in the 2025 Best Large Workplaces™ list.

This prestigious recognition, awarded by Great Place to Work® UK, celebrates companies that provide an exceptional employee experience and foster a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture.

“HiBob’s software is all about people, so we’re incredibly proud to be recognized for our people-first approach,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of HiBob. “While we aim to help our customers build great workplaces, it’s even more rewarding to know that we’re walking the talk ourselves, creating a culture that empowers, supports, and enables every Bobber to grow.”

The accolade reflects HiBob’s continued investment in its people and culture, supported by anonymous employee feedback such as:

“It’s the first place I’ve worked where everyone is truly able to be themselves, and it’s showcased everywhere.”

“HiBob is a collaborative, friendly place, and I love the work I do. I cannot imagine a better place to work.”

“Culture is massively important to HiBob globally. Bobbers are invited to feel like they’re part of the HiBob village.”





The Great Place to Work® certification process involves an in-depth employee survey and culture audit assessing leadership, trust, wellbeing, and inclusion. Companies that meet the highest standards earn Certification™ and are considered for the UK’s Best Workplaces™ lists, giving job seekers and customers alike a data-backed signal of excellence in company culture.

For HiBob, this latest recognition underscores its ongoing commitment to putting people at the heart of everything it does, both in its product and in its workplace.

About HiBob



HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

Press inquiries

HiBob

https://www.hibob.com/

HiBob Communications

hibob@5wpr.com