Golden Triangle Ventures Acquires Deep South Electrical Contractors in $4 Million Transaction

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH), a diversified holding company focused on building and scaling high-growth operating businesses, today announced the acquisition of Deep South Electrical Contractors, a Texas-based industry leader generating between $6 million and $7 million in annual revenue and on track to surpass $10 million in 2026.

The $4 million transaction represents a transformative milestone in Golden Triangle Ventures’ expansion, bolstering its GoldenEra Development subsidiary as part of a broader strategy to build a vertically integrated construction and infrastructure platform.

Deep South Electrical Contractors has established itself as one of the most capable and trusted electrical construction firms in the region, serving major national brands including Starbucks, Planet Fitness, Crunch Fitness, Blue Wave Carwash, and Ulta Beauty, among others. The company currently manages over 600,000 square feet of active projects, with multiple new bid awards secured for Q4 2025, Q1 2026, and Q2 2026, and has built more than 400 ground up multifamily developments across Texas. This acquisition immediately strengthens GoldenEra’s operational capacity and market presence within one of the fastest-growing construction sectors in the country.

“This acquisition embodies the type of disciplined, high-impact growth that defines Golden Triangle Ventures,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures. “Deep South Electrical is a proven, profitable company with a strong reputation for reliability, safety, and quality execution. This deal expands our service capability, strengthens our vertical integration, and adds meaningful revenue and infrastructure to our expanding portfolio of real, operating businesses.”

Deep South Electrical Contractors will continue operating under its established brand as a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures. Leo Garza, who brings over 25 years of electrical contracting experience, will continue as President of Deep South. His extensive background includes leadership on major industrial projects with McDermott, Fluor, and ISC, where he oversaw workforces of up to 400 employees across complex oil, gas, and infrastructure projects.

“Joining Golden Triangle Ventures marks an exciting new chapter for Deep South Electrical,” said Leo Garza, President of Deep South Electrical Contractors. “I’ve dedicated my career to building teams that perform at the highest level. Working alongside Javier for over 15 years, I’ve seen firsthand his drive to build organizations that execute with precision and deliver results. With GTVH’s resources and long-term vision, we now have the ability to scale that success to an entirely new level.”

As part of this acquisition, Garza will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of Golden Triangle Ventures, where he will help lead operational growth strategy, organizational development, and expansion initiatives across all construction-related subsidiaries.

The acquisition has been structured over a 3–5-year term with clear performance milestones and teamwide incentives to promote sustainable, non-dilutive growth. “We’ve designed this transaction with precision,” said Leal. “It allows the company to grow responsibly, without sacrificing equity or overleveraging. We planned this properly so the business can breathe, scale, and reward the people executing it.”

Through this acquisition, GoldenEra Development will now have the ability to self-perform all electrical scopes within its commercial, residential, and industrial projects. This enhanced capability is expected to increase project efficiency, improve margins, and accelerate completion timelines across the company’s growing pipeline of work.

“Deep South Electrical perfectly represents the type of company we want under the GTVH umbrella — profitable, respected, and positioned for scale,” added Leal. “With the integration of Deep South, we’re reinforcing our foundation as a full-service construction platform. It gives us the reach, experience, and operational power to compete with confidence and build something truly enduring.”

With Deep South now fully integrated into the GTVH ecosystem, Golden Triangle Ventures continues its evolution as a diversified enterprise anchored by three synergistic verticals: Construction (GoldenEra Development), Consumer Brands (GoFast Beverages), and Manufacturing (NextGen Manufacturing). Together, these divisions represent a unified growth model built around innovation, infrastructure, and long-term value creation.

Transaction details surrounding the acquisition will be disclosed in Golden Triangle Ventures’ Q3 financial report, which will outline the company’s progress. In addition, the company is preparing to announce its share structure and debt restructuring plan next week, setting the stage for continued financial improvement and sustainable shareholder value.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) is a multi-industry company pursuing ventures in Construction, Health & Beverage, and Manufacturing & Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides operational excellence, innovative solutions, and integrated strategies to drive long-term growth and sustainable value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

GoldenEra Development (@GoldenEraNews) on X

Golden Triangle Ventures (GTV_Inc) on X

Website: GoldenTriangleInc.com

Contact:

IBN Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com