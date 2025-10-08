Colliers to announce third quarter results on November 4, 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 will be issued by press release on November 4, 2025, at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on November 4, 2025 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-289-819-1520 and Toll Free – NA 1-800-549-8228 with conference ID 19953. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the webcast replay will be available on the webcast attendee link.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With over $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remain committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Christian Mayer, CFO

Colliers International Group Inc.

(416) 960-9500