TruGolf Named Exclusive Golf Technology Supplier to New Golf Everywhere Facility

Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today that it will be the exclusive supplier of golf simulators for the new Golf Everywhere facility that will commence construction in the fourth quarter of 2025 in Flower Mound, Texas. The new facility will cover approximately 6 acres, making it the largest indoor golf facility in the United States. The Flower Mound location will be the world’s first range indoor concept with 33 bays, an additional 16 private suites for course play, and a separate training facility featuring a 7 bay range concept for group training, and 2 private teaching bays. The 4.5 million dollar contract for the first location will also be TruGolf’s largest technology project ever in one location.

Golf Everywhere founder Myles Vlachos said, “We have decided to partner exclusively with TruGolf because the aim of their products are the same as ours, to provide the most realistic and authentic golfing experience possible. Golf Everywhere is the community country club of today and tomorrow. TruGolf's meticulous dedication to the E6 platform, and their future product offerings such as their range concept, make the vision I have had for Golf Everywhere possible, and I couldn’t be more confident and optimistic for our partnership as we work together to grow golf in it’s purest form, and give communities the lifestyle resource they deserve, and desire.”

TruGolf will be bringing its entire suite of proprietary and partner indoor golf technologies to this massive Golf Everywhere project. This will not only include our latest simulators and software but also Platform Golf – articulating platforms to replicate actual on course lie angles, etc. Golf 918- our fully integrated commercial software that will bring software for bookings, memberships, league & event management, plus food and beverage and credit card processing.

The Flower Mound, Texas facility will offer private memberships as well as public access. There will be a learning and teaching academy on site, and an over 4,000 square foot putting green and chipping complex. The campus is completed by a state of the art 7,000 sq ft. wellness center, the aforementioned teaching building, and the multiple dining and entertainment destinations, from the elegant Upstairs at Golf Everywhere to the adjacent Hot Shop, our innovative open floor, deconstructed street eatery and music venue.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.