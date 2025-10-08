National School Boards Association Highlights Atlanta College and Career Academy’s Innovative Use of zSpace AR/VR in Career Pathways

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) solutions for education, today announced its inclusion in the October 2025 issue of American School Board Journal (ASBJ), the flagship publication of the National School Boards Association (NSBA). The feature article, AI Changes the Game for CTE , showcases how Atlanta College and Career Academy (ACCA) is leveraging zSpace technology to prepare students for in-demand careers.

“We’re honored by the National School Boards Association’s recognition of our innovative integration of technology, including the transformative power of the zSpace platform, in advancing equitable education nationwide,” said Dr. Aleigha Henderson-Rosser, Atlanta Public Schools. “Atlanta Public Schools has supported the integration of zSpace to support STEM learning since 2015. In fact, the 2024 National Education Technology Plan references one of our elementary schools as an exemplar. One year ago, we made an investment to expand into Career and Technical Education, further broadening opportunities for students to explore future-ready pathways.”

The article highlights how ACCA integrates zSpace immersive AR/VR experiences into multiple career pathways, including dental, transportation, and allied health, providing students with interactive, hands-on learning that builds both technical knowledge and confidence before entering the workforce.

“Our students are gaining practical experience in real-world scenarios without the barriers of cost, safety, or accessibility,” said Dr. Tasharah Wilson, Principal & CEO at Atlanta College and Career Academy (APS). “The ability to simulate complex tasks with zSpace technology gives them a head start in careers they’re passionate about pursuing.”

As a trusted voice for superintendents and school boards nationwide, NSBA’s recognition underscores the growing importance of technology-driven approaches to career and technical education (CTE). With labor markets demanding more future-ready graduates, schools are turning to innovative solutions like zSpace to expand access and equity in STEM and CTE programming.

“It’s an honor to see our work with Atlanta College and Career Academy featured in NSBA’s American School Board Journal,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “This spotlight reinforces the critical role immersive technology plays in preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s workforce.”

The full article, AI Changes the Game for CTE, is available on the NSBA website here .

Additional information regarding Atlanta Public Schools usage is also available in these news segments.

New virtual reality technology is helping some high school students prepare for future careers - CBS News Atlanta

Atlanta Public Schools launches virtual reality classroom - WSB-TV

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents, and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

