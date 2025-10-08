Apache Gold Casino & Resort Completes Upgrade to QCI’s Latest Release, AGI56

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in AI-driven analytics and operational intelligence for casinos and resorts, today announced that Apache Gold Casino & Resort has successfully completed its upgrade to AGI56, QCI’s most advanced enterprise platform release to date.

This significant upgrade equips Apache Gold with enhanced AI analytical capabilities through Chatalytics.com™, QCI’s groundbreaking conversational interface, alongside the desktop version of QCI Heatmap, QCI Metrics, and QCI Dispatch. Together, these tools enable real-time decision-making, streamline operations, and deliver enterprise-wide intelligence to optimize the guest experience.

Next-Generation Capabilities

QCI Heatmap & Quartals Visualization – QCI’s GPU-accelerated Heatmap delivers real-time, 60 frames-per-second visualization of the gaming floor. Casino managers can now view live performance and player data directly on tablets, improving floor awareness and resource allocation. The addition of Quartals Visualization introduces five-dimensional analysis for marketing segmentation and performance trends, uncovering patterns in complex datasets that were previously invisible.

– QCI’s GPU-accelerated Heatmap delivers real-time, 60 frames-per-second visualization of the gaming floor. Casino managers can now view live performance and player data directly on tablets, improving floor awareness and resource allocation. The addition of introduces five-dimensional analysis for marketing segmentation and performance trends, uncovering patterns in complex datasets that were previously invisible. QCI Metrics – A secure, opt-in benchmarking program enabling participating casinos to share non-PII data. With more than 250,000 gaming machines already enrolled , QCI Metrics provides daily insights into slot machine performance and industry trends.

Executive Quotes

“We are proud to partner with Apache Gold Casino & Resort on this major upgrade,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI. “AGI56 brings the power of conversational AI, real-time visualization, and enterprise-scale benchmarking into one integrated platform. Apache Gold’s commitment to innovation ensures they are well positioned to optimize operations while delivering exceptional experiences to their guests.”

“Upgrading to AGI56 was a strategic decision to keep Apache Gold at the forefront of technology-driven operations,” stated Sam Peralta, General Manager of Apache Gold Casino & Resort. “The new capabilities in Heatmap, Metrics, and Dispatch have already improved how we manage the gaming floor and engage with data. Partnering with QCI continues to provide us with the insights and agility needed to serve our customers at the highest level.”

ABOUT San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise’s

About Apache Sky Casino

Set in the scenic copper corridor on highway 77, Apache Sky Casino offers almost 300 state-of-the-art slot machines, featuring the newest titles and classic favorites. Friendly blackjack dealers are ready to deal you in on live action. To discover more visit apacheskycasino.com.

About Apache Gold Casino Resort

Located five miles east of Globe, Arizona on Highway 70, Apache Gold Casino features 400-plus exciting slot machines, including your all-time favorites and new titles which are waiting for you to take them for a spin. Enjoy a variety of food options such as the Black River Grill which offers casual dining, while the Apache Prime Steakhouse delivers fine dining. To learn more visit ApacheGoldCasinos.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, is a visionary leader in applied analytics and the founder of two companies delivering innovative solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. A veteran of the gaming industry, he has extensive experience implementing analytics across single and multi-property casino operations, driving measurable gains to the bottom line. Dr. Thomas has developed business intelligence tools for multi-billion-dollar casinos, transforming raw data into actionable insights. As the co-author of 14 books and over 80 published articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, as well as an inventor on dozens of patents, Dr. Thomas brings a unique 360-degree perspective of the industry—from data architecture to day-to-day casino operations. His deep expertise and visionary approach have helped shape the future of data-driven decision-making in gaming worldwide.

