Greenspace Herbs Unveils Physics-Driven Quantum Ayurveda at SupplySide Global

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenspace Herbs , a botanical science company merging ancient Ayurveda with quantum physics, will debut its Quantum Ayurveda™ technology during a live demonstration at SupplySide Global . The showcase takes place at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at booth 729, floor two, in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.





Quantum Ayurveda applies a physics-driven approach to herbal ingredients such as curcumin and ashwagandha. Using acoustic fields and energy inputs, Greenspace “tunes” the molecular vibrations of herbs, imprinting a measurable energy signature. The goal is to help the body recognize and respond to these herbs more quickly and efficiently, potentially allowing for faster results and lower doses.

“ Nikola Tesla didn’t invent electricity — he revolutionized how it could be controlled and delivered. At Greenspace, we’re taking a similar approach by reimagining how plants can be tuned and delivered to the body for greater impact,” said Shafiulla Hirehal Nuruddin , founder and managing partner of Greenspace Herbs. “Tesla’s alternating current changed the way energy was delivered. With Quantum Ayurveda, we’re delivering plant energy in a way that’s reproducible, measurable, and designed to amplify health benefits.”

At Greenspace’s SupplySide Global showcase, two identical powders will be placed side by side. One will undergo Greenspace’s energy-loading process, leaving chemistry unchanged but adding an energetic layer that can be confirmed with simple spectroscopy. Attendees will also see early lab data showing how these imprints may help modulate oxidative stress and inflammatory pathways.

“This is different from simply increasing dosage,” said Nuruddin. “In today’s supplement market, many companies compete on milligrams. We are offering another path by enhancing engagement at the energetic level without altering the chemical fingerprint. That means cleaner labels, reproducible performance, and a new standard of quality assurance.”

Greenspace has been collaborating with leading health professionals to explore how Quantum Ayurveda can translate from the lab into practical applications that benefit consumers.

“We’re heading toward what I call ‘frequency-first’ model of health, where care will not be limited to bloodwork or chemistry, but will also measure energy patterns and tailor treatments to match,” said Swathi Varanasi-Diaz, Pharm.D. , integrative pharmacist. “Greenspace Herbs is at the forefront of this shift, investing in Quantum Ayurveda research and development to make this science accessible to the nutraceutical and phyto-pharmaceutical industries. By aligning the vibrational frequency with human energy, Greenspace is not just optimizing herbs chemically, but also tuning them energetically. That could allow popular Ayurvedic ingredients like ashwagandha to work more efficiently in the body, potentially at lower doses and with a faster onset.”

By applying principles of physics to familiar botanicals, Greenspace aims to redefine how efficacy and quality are measured in the supplement industry. Much like Tesla transformed energy delivery, Quantum Ayurveda™ introduces a new layer of reproducibility and performance to plant-based wellness. Attendees at SupplySide Global can see this approach in action during the live demonstration at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at booth 729 on the second floor of Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Learn more and engage with Greenspace at: https://www.greenspaceherbs.com .

About Greenspace Herbs:

Greenspace Herbs creates clinically tested herbal ingredients and polyherbs using Ayurvedic scientific text verification, advanced quantum chemistry, and AI-powered tools such as NutrifyGenie AI . Serving both businesses and consumers in the nutraceutical and pharma sectors, Greenspace delivers scientifically validated natural products, wellness education, and breakthrough botanical innovations. With more than 16 years of botanical expertise, Greenspace is advancing the future of sustainable longevity through the evolving science of Quantum Ayurveda™. https://www.greenspaceherbs.com

