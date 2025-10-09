Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of Hunterdon County Explains Common Cabinet Painting Mistakes for HelloNation

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where do homeowners most often go wrong when attempting to paint cabinets? A recent HelloNation article provides the answer through insights from Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of Hunterdon County. In the feature, Jamrog explains why cabinet painting requires more than a quick coat of paint and how skipping careful preparation often leads to results that fade, chip, or peel far sooner than expected.

Cabinets are not like drywall. The HelloNation feature notes Jamrog’s point that these high-use surfaces are exposed to grease, fingerprints, cleaning products, and constant opening and closing. Unlike walls, cabinets demand sanding, degreasing, and priming before paint will adhere properly. When these steps are overlooked, the finish fails within months.

Jamrog also warns readers that one of the biggest mistakes is underestimating the effort involved. Many homeowners view the project as a weekend task, but HelloNation shows that success requires patience and multiple days of work. Cabinets behave more like furniture than simple trim, which means brush strokes and blemishes are easy to spot if surfaces are not prepared correctly.

Another issue outlined in the HelloNation article is painting over glossy or contaminated areas. Without sanding and priming, the paint has nothing to grip, leading to bubbling or streaking. Jamrog stresses that homeowners must invest the time to create a solid foundation before they even think about color choice.

HelloNation highlights Jamrog’s view that cabinet painting is closer to furniture refinishing, where success relies on skill, precision, and the use of proper materials. Choosing the right primer and paint is just as critical as technique. Cutting corners to save time often leads to rework that costs more than the original job.

For those looking to update kitchens or bathrooms on a budget, cabinet painting can be transformative. Still, HelloNation makes clear that the benefits only come when the process is done properly. Rushed jobs often lead to disappointment, while methodical, step-by-step work delivers finishes that last for years.

Jamrog advises that preparation also includes removing all hardware, cleaning thoroughly, and allowing products to cure fully between coats. According to the HelloNation article, each of these steps helps create a durable finish that withstands daily wear. Skipping them risks smudges, uneven surfaces, or chipped edges.

The feature distinguishes between professional and DIY approaches. Homeowners often begin projects with excitement, only to become discouraged when the finish turns out uneven. HelloNation explains Jamrog’s belief that the difference lies in discipline. Professional painters follow each stage carefully, while many DIYers try to speed through.

Paint selection is another area where homeowners make mistakes. Jamrog tells HelloNation that wall paint is not suited for cabinets, which need specialized formulas that resist scratching, staining, and cleaning products. Using the wrong paint might look fine at first but quickly deteriorates under daily use.

HelloNation also underscores Jamrog’s advice on drying times. Allowing primer and paint to dry completely between coats may feel slow, but it prevents tacky finishes and shortens the risk of peeling. Homeowners are reminded that patience is a key part of achieving professional-quality cabinets.

According to Jamrog, unseen layers of grease or residue can prevent paint from bonding securely to cabinet surfaces. For that reason, HelloNation emphasizes the need to start with proper cleaning before any sanding or painting takes place.

By following the careful roadmap outlined in HelloNation, homeowners can avoid the most common cabinet painting mistakes. Jamrog’s guidance shows that success comes not from speed but from preparation, product choice, and attention to detail. The article proves that when these factors come together, painted cabinets can refresh entire rooms without the disruption of full replacements.

The full feature, titled What Most People Get Wrong About Painting Cabinets , can be read on HelloNation. Within the feature, Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of Hunterdon County outlines how homeowners can sidestep expensive mistakes and achieve durable results through thorough cabinet painting.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd6440c3-8615-4d22-aa54-28491f520eae

