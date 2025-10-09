Human Appeal's Pot of Gold Film to Air on EarthX Channel on October 18

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pot of Gold, a powerful independent documentary set in the breathtaking valleys of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, will be premiering on Saturday, October 18, at 8:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM CT, on EarthX, a leading environmental-themed streaming platform and broadcast channel dedicated to sustainability, conservation, and climate action programming found on DirecTV, Spectrum, U-Verse, Fubo, Philo and NCTC.

The film, produced by Chief Productions in partnership with global humanitarian charity Human Appeal and distributed by BayView Entertainment, tells the true story of a daring honey beekeeping initiative transforming lives and contributing to healing the climate in one of the world’s most remote and vulnerable regions. It is the first foreign-produced documentary granted permission to film in this area.

Pot of Gold uses a unique blend of intimate observational footage, interviews, unseen archives, and humorously staged reenactments featuring real Kashmiri farmers. The project highlights hope, determination and vision as impoverished families help produce and market over $1 million in honey since the start of the project, showcasing the profound relationship between humans, honeybees and their environment.

“Bringing this documentary film to screens enables us to share this inspiring story globally and raise awareness about the vital connection between livelihoods and climate resilience,” said Owais Khan, Deputy CEO of Human Appeal. “Pot of Gold embodies what we stand for at Human Appeal: empowering communities to protect their environment, build sustainable resources and take ownership of their futures. This film reminds us that the solutions to global challenges like climate change often begin with local people and their resilience.”

Produced, co-directed, and partially narrated by environmentalist Billy Offland, Pot of Gold reflects years of research into the realities of biodiversity and climate crises worldwide.

EarthX’s dual presence as both a streaming platform and a broadcast channel offers an exceptional opportunity for Pot of Gold to reach dedicated audiences passionate about environmental stewardship and sustainable solutions.

To learn more about Pot of Gold and its upcoming airing on Earth X, please click here.

