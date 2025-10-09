Google’s Diane Tang Receives Joseph Lieberman Award for Outstanding Achievement in STEM at Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) Reception in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) excellence and leadership, presented the 2025 Joseph I. Lieberman Award for Outstanding Achievement in STEM to Diane Tang, a Google Fellow.

The presentation was made to Tang, an alum of CEE’s Research Science Institute (RSI) program, at a reception hosted at Kasowitz LLP on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. The Lieberman Award acknowledges significant STEM accomplishments and recognizes the late Senator Lieberman’s longtime support as a CEE Honorary Trustee. It comes with a $10,000 gift.

Each summer, RSI assembles 100 of the world's most accomplished high school students gather at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for a cost-free science and engineering program that combines on-campus course work in scientific theory with off-campus work in science and technology research. Tang attended RSI in 1990.

“Diane is an exemplary model of students supported by the Center’s programs. We are honored that this outstanding RSI program alum is the recipient of the Senator Joseph Lieberman Award,” said Joann P. DiGennaro, President and Co-Founder of CEE. “Over the years, CEE has become a go-to source for talent for companies like Google and other leaders in STEM fields.”

Today, Diane Tang is focused on empowering decision makers across Google with robust data, tools, and insights around our users and product ecosystem as well as underlying large-scale data analysis, infrastructure, instrumentation, and experimentation. She is also co-lead of the Data Science ladder and community at Google.

She previously led the Search Ads Quality team at Google, growing revenue to over $20 billion annually, with key focus areas including auction dynamics, experiments, metrics, and analytics. She also led data engineering, infrastructure, and analytics for biological and medical applications for Google Life Sciences and Google Research.

Diane Tang earned an A.B. degree in Computer Science from Harvard as well as an MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science from Stanford. She holds many patents and is the author of numerous publications in mobile networking, information visualization, experiment methodology, data infrastructure, and data mining/large data. She is the co-author of Trustworthy Online Controlled Experiments: A Practical Guide to A/B Testing, which is used as a textbook in numerous collegiate data science programs.

About the Center for Excellence in Education

The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover, who spearheaded the development of the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine, and Joann P. DiGennaro, who serves as President of the organization today.

CEE’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. Each year, CEE hosts the following STEM education programs: Research Science Institute, USA Biolympiad, Teacher Enrichment Program, and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org .

* Editor’s Note : A high-res photograph of Diane Tang accepting the Lieberman Award is available upon request.

Media Contact : John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057 john@overthemoonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fae4701b-b0e3-4c48-973b-50168f7701ab