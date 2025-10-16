U.S. Ranks No. 2 in Global STEM Competitions: CEE Study

McLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the annual Index published by the Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), advisor to the U.S. Congressional Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education Caucus, the U.S. claimed the No. 2 overall ranking, demonstrating the need to work harder to assure global leadership in academic competitions.

The CEE Index of Excellence in STEM Education is a measure of the effectiveness of educational preparation for the highest levels of academic competition. Individual rankings in each of five STEM related Olympiad competitions (Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Informatics and Physics) are analyzed to generate averages and rankings by participating country. The results are analyzed to generate overall Olympiad performance by country.

The U.S. claimed a second place overall ranking in the CEE index, with a first place showing in Physics, a second place in Mathematics, third place showings in Biology and Chemistry and a 12th in Informatics. The U.S. has placed in the top three in the CEE index every year since 2017.

“The CEE Index analyzes the U.S. investment in STEM talent and demonstrates a clarion call to nurture top U.S. STEM talent,” said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President and Co-Founder.

The CEE Index of Excellence in STEM Education analyzes the performance of students in each of the five major STEM-related Olympiad competitions. The average rankings of students in each country are calculated and ranked for each Olympiad, with the average of those rankings determining the final country rank on the CEE Index.

Based on the combined outcomes of International Olympiads in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Math, and Informatics, the CEE Index shows:

The People’s Republic of China has ranked either first or second in the CEE Index every year since 1988.



In a strong showing, the Republic of Korea ranked third, while Singapore, fueled by a second-place finish in Biology, had their best result ever, ranking fourth.



Japan and Vietnam were fifth and sixth, followed by Israel with its best showing ever in seventh. India, Iran, and Taiwan rounded out the top ten.



“The U.S. should be Number 1,” Joann P. DiGennaro said. “China is pouring significant resources into these competitions, and that can be a significant advantage for China beyond the Olympiads. China is also investing heavily in innovation, like R&D.”

CEE advances leadership in science and technology. The organization sponsors the USA Biolympiad, the most prestigious biology education and testing program which propels U.S. high school students and their teachers to reach the gold standard. It also sponsors the Teacher Enrichment Program, which provides exciting opportunities for underserved rural and urban high school teachers, and STEM Lyceums, a virtual club that builds high school STEM communities and engages students. CEE recently was named a “2025 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by Great Nonprofits.

The Top 25 Rankings by Country for 2025:

Country 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 China 1 2 1 1 1 1 United States 2 1 2 3 3 2 South Korea 3 12 5 2 6 4 Singapore 4 7 7 9 5 5 Japan 5 5 3 7 10 7 Vietnam 6 9 8 5 7 7 Israel 7 10 12 10 15 13 India 8 6 6 14 16 Iran 9 8 9 8 10 6 Taiwan 10 4 4 6 4 9

The analysis was performed on data from each of the following well established International Olympiads, judged to be those most representative of STEM subjects:

The results for each individual student competing for each country for each Olympiad were tabulated. CEE averaged the student ranks by country in each Olympiad to create country scores.

Rankings Across 2025 STEM Olympiads

Country Biology (IBO) Chemistry (ICHO) Math (IMO) Informatics (IOI) Physics (IPHO) China 1 1 1 1 2 United States 3 3 2 12 1 South Korea 8 6 3 2 4 Singapore 2 8 8 5 12 Japan 10 15 4 6 6 Vietnam 7 2 9 11 13 Israel 15 9 6 10 India 5 7 7 27 5 Iran 4 14 12 7 16 Taiwan 6 4 20 20 8

About the Center for Excellence in Education

CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. It is the go-to for America’s top STEM talent. For more information, visit www.cee.org .