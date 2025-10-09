Grow Up Conference & Expo Debuts in Vancouver

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Up Conference & Expo (“Grow Up”), Canada’s largest B2B cannabis event, returns to British Columbia with Grow Up Vancouver , presented by Quality Horticulture. The event runs Jan.19-21, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. After two successful years in Victoria, the move to downtown signals Grow Up’s commitment to B.C., home to one of Canada’s most dynamic cannabis markets. The three-day event will bring together more than 120 exhibitors, over 100 cannabis brands, and buyers representing 300 retail locations.

Executive Summit powered by StratCann

The event opens Jan. 19 with a one-day leadership forum focused on global trends, regulatory strategy, profitability, and innovation for cannabis decision-makers.

Industry Conference & Expo

From Jan. 20-21, the conference and expo floor will bring together the entire cannabis supply chain, featuring:

Masterclass Technical Series: Advanced sessions on cultivation science and technology.

CANNA Breeder & Genetics Zone: Meet breeders and discover emerging genetics.

Brands & Buyers Zone: Direct access to B.C.’s retail buyers and budtenders all in one place.

Speed Networking: Fast-paced, results-driven meetings between brands and retailers.

Sampling Opportunities: Available for qualified Cannabis Retail Licence Holders.

Canadian Cannabis Championship: Live judging of Canada’s top flower.

So, You Think You Can Cook with Cannabis: Culinary competition finals live on the expo floor.

The programming also includes two official networking parties designed to help professionals build and strengthen industry relationships.

“Grow Up is a national event built for every facet of the industry,” says Randy Rowe, President of Grow Up. “We’re proud to return to British Columbia with an affordable, business-focused experience that delivers real value to everyone who attends.”

Grow Up Vancouver is presented by Quality Horticulture, a Burnaby-based wholesale distributor with over 25 years of experience supporting controlled-environment agriculture across Canada and the U.S. Known for their focus on integrity, value, and innovation, Quality Horticulture has long been a trusted partner for Canadian cultivators.

As presenting partner, Quality Horticulture is also making the event more accessible by securing affordable hotel rates at $129 per night and arranging shuttle transportation to and from the venue – making it easier for more delegates to attend.

“We are proud to support Grow Up Vancouver and the broader cultivation community,” says Katie Rey, Business Development Manager at Quality Horticulture. “This partnership is about more than visibility; it's about helping people show up, connect, and build better businesses.”

Booth reservations, delegate registration, speaking submissions, and sponsorship opportunities are now open at www.growupconference.com/ .

Event Details

Grow Up Vancouver presented by Quality Horticulture

Jan.19-21, 2026

Vancouver Convention Centre – East Building

999 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.

About Grow Up Conference & Expo

Since 2017, Grow Up Conference & Expo has served the Canadian cannabis industry as a leading national B2B event focused on cultivation, processing, retail, and innovation. Known for its engaging conferences, expansive expo floors, and strategic networking formats, Grow Up continues to bring together professionals who are driving the industry forward. Learn more at www.growupconference.com .

About Quality Horticulture

Quality Horticulture is a Canadian-owned, Burnaby-based wholesale distributor with over 25 years of experience serving the controlled-environment agriculture market. Providing high-quality solutions in lighting, nutrients, grow media, climate control, and propagation, the company is built on the values of integrity, value, and innovation. With coast-to-coast reach and a commitment to grower success, Quality Horticulture is a trusted partner for professional cultivators. Visit www.qualityhort.com for more.

