Grow Up Vancouver Builds Opportunities for the Cannabis Community

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an eight-year legacy and reputation for evolving alongside the industry, Grow Up Conference & Expo (“Grow Up”) leverages its deep sector knowledge to curate forward-looking and practical programming for Grow Up Vancouver 2026, presented by Quality Horticulture. Known for its depth across the cannabis value chain, from cultivation and extraction to retail, brands, policy, and ancillary services, the national B2B event will bring together hundreds of industry professionals from January 19-21, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre (East Building), to help scale the sector for the long term.

Since 2017, Grow Up has hosted 11 national conferences, six Industry Awards Galas, three Canadian Cannabis Championships, and two CannaVision International Executive Summits, establishing itself as one of Canada’s most credible and connected industry platforms. From 2018 to 2024, the cannabis sector contributed $76.5 billion to Canada’s GDP, reflecting both the industry’s scale and the pressure points that come with growth. This event’s programming reflects an industry in motion, one navigating regulatory shifts, tight margins, and consolidation, alongside the optimism of new retail models, emerging technologies, and global export opportunities.



Programming Highlights

Grow Up’s Executive Summit, powered by StratCann, opens the conference on January 19 with a high-level forum for executives, investors, and policymakers. The Summit comes at a pivotal moment as Canada reflects on seven years of legalization and defines its future trajectory.



Featured speakers include:

The Honourable Lana Popham on how cannabis continues to shape B.C.’s agricultural innovation and economic development.

Kevin Jodrey, internationally recognized cultivator and educator, on genetics, legacy expertise, and the path forward for a maturing global industry.



From January 20-21, the Industry Conference & Expo connects the full cannabis ecosystem with over 100 speakers and exhibitors. This year’s Main Stage, presented by High North, will host thought-provoking discussions on topics like Direct Delivery in B.C., The Next Wave of Retail, and AI Transforming Cultivation.



The CANNA Breeders & Genetics Zone features North America’s top breeders, cultivators, and seed innovators, while the Brand Zone links Canada’s hottest cannabis brands with hundreds of retail buyers. Hands-on Masterclass sessions, Speed Networking, and live competitions like So You Think You Can Cook with Cannabis?, are designed to strengthen relationships and drive business outcomes.



The event will also honour key figures with Lifetime Achievement Awards whose decades of advocacy and entrepreneurship built the foundation for Canada’s regulated market, including Don Briere and Carol Gwilt, Co-owners of WEEDS; Jodie Giesz-Ramsay, Owner of Cannabis Culture; and John Conroy, Barrister and Solicitor.



Alongside its conference programming, Grow Up Vancouver offers dedicated networking spaces and evening events including the Kick-off Party on January 19 at Cannabis Culture and The New Amsterdam Café and the Official Networking Party on January 20 at Shark Club, supporting meaningful industry relationships throughout the week.

As Canada’s cannabis industry works toward sustainable long-term growth, events like Grow Up Vancouver play a vital role in shaping the roadmap for what comes next. With its proven track record, Grow Up remains a catalyst for collaboration and innovation in a maturing industry.



Register now at growupconference.com/vancouver to join Canada’s most influential B2B cannabis gathering.





About Grow Up Conference & Expo

Since 2017, Grow Up Conference & Expo has served the Canadian cannabis industry as a leading national B2B event focused on cultivation, processing, retail, and innovation. Known for its engaging conferences, expansive expo floors, and strategic networking formats, Grow Up continues to bring together professionals who are driving the industry forward. Learn more at www.growupconference.com.

About Quality Horticulture

Quality Horticulture is a Canadian-owned, Burnaby-based wholesale distributor with over 25 years of experience serving the controlled-environment agriculture market. Providing high-quality solutions in lighting, nutrients, grow media, climate control, and propagation, the company is built on the values of integrity, value, and innovation. With coast-to-coast reach and a commitment to grower success, Quality Horticulture is a trusted partner for professional cultivators. Visit www.qualityhort.com for more.

Attachment