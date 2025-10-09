National Organization on Disability Hosts Landmark Event on Technology, Accessibility, and the Future of Work

Washington, DC, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization on Disability (NOD) – a nonprofit organization partnering with America’s top employers to advance disability inclusion in the workplace – convened more than 250 leaders across corporate, nonprofit, start up, and civic sectors on September 30 at the Times Center in New York City for Technology and the Disability Experience: a first-of-its-kind exploration of artificial intelligence, extended reality, and smart devices as tools for advancing accessibility and workforce inclusion.

“This gathering affirmed what we already know to be true: when technology is designed with accessibility in mind, everyone benefits,” said Beth Sirull, President and CEO of NOD. “From AI-driven recruitment tools to real-time captioning, the ‘curb-cut effect’ of inclusive innovation drives progress in the workplace, not just for people with disabilities, but for society at large.”

During her remarks, Sirull announced the upcoming launch of EnAble Learning, NOD’s new asynchronous learning platform, designed for employers that want to equip their internal teams with training on mental health, neurodiversity, and all forms of disability in the workplace. Launching in 2026, EnAble Learning will deliver virtual, flexible, and dynamic courses, built by NOD’s disability experts, to help companies foster inclusive cultures. The waitlist for participants is now open.

Technology and the Disability Experience also featured a Technology Showcase and networking reception, spotlighting trailblazing companies delivering emerging solutions to make the world more accessible including:

AIRA – remote video interpreting for blind, low-vision, Deaf, and hard-of-hearing users

Be My Eyes – real-time volunteer assistance for blind and low-vision individuals Charter Communications – accessible entertainment via free audio description, captions, and forthcoming ASL interpreting on the Spectrum Access app

The Howe Innovation Center at Perkins School for the Blind – a global hub for DisabilityTech innovation

Inclusively – a platform connecting employers with inclusive workplace benefits

Target – introducing the first fully accessible self-checkout experience in retail, created by the blind, with the blind, and for the blind

Toyota – showcasing mobility solutions that enhance freedom, dignity, and access for all.

The main stage boasted entertainment, panel discussions, and an awards ceremony. Highlights included:

Performances by GRAMMYs Board Governor and recording artist Lachi, Deaf actress and performer Indi Robinson, and comedian Tina Friml, who also emceed the evening.

An award ceremony recognizing industry leaders and advocates and subsequent keynote panel, including

Judy Heumann Award for Excellence in Disability Rights Advocacy presented to Kimberly Hill Ridley, Chief Disability Officer, New York State.

Alan A. Reich Award for Innovation presented to Google, and received by Perrin Anto, Staff UX Design Lead, Products for All, Google.

Employee Resource Group (ERG) Award for Making a Difference co-presented to Luci Workman, Vice President & Category Manager, & Daniel Lamb, SVP, Third Party Management Director, KeyBank.

Robert David Hall Award for Disability Representation in Media presented to Target, and received by Erica Thein, Vice President, Marketing & Media.

Earlier in the day, over sixty business leaders, representing donzens of companies that comprise NOD's Leadership Council, participated in an exclusive pre-event session, Access for One, Advantage for All: The Curb-Cut Effect in Emerging Technologies, exploring how innovations originally designed for people with disabilities, including speech recognition, captioning, and gesture tracking, have evolved into tools used by millions worldwide.

NOD is exceedingly grateful to event sponsors Charter Communications, Hilton, Toyota North America, Eli Lilly, Target, EY, Kaiser Permanente, KeyBank, and PwC for supporting and sharing in our mission of increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is committed to increasing employment opportunities and fostering inclusive work environments for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies’ workforce needs and has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs.

For more information about NOD, visit www.nod.org.