Humber River Health Achieves Excellent Scores, Remarkably Low Rate of Patient Harm, Leading Provincial and National Benchmarks

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humber River Health has reported a significantly lower rate of patient harm compared to both provincial and national averages, underscoring the organization’s commitment to patient safety and high-quality care.

According to the most recent reporting period (2024/25) from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), Humber River Health recorded a harm rate of 2.2, compared to the provincial and national average of 5.9. This means that instead of 1 in 17 patients experiencing harm during their hospital stay, only about 1 in 45 patients at Humber River Health experienced a harmful event.

This achievement reflects Humber River Health’s ongoing efforts to improve patient safety as part of its high reliability journey. A cornerstone of this approach is the organization’s Comprehensive Patient Safety Plan, which guides a wide range of safety strategies and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of care every day.

Barbara Collins, President & CEO of Humber River Health, emphasized the organization’s commitment to staff and patients through ongoing improvement: “We continue to invest in evidence-based safety practices and data-driven initiatives furthering the reduction of patient harm and enhanced patient experience. And I want to recognize all of our teams’ dedication to providing the safest possible care is what drives these outcomes”

This success is the result of years of focused effort involving staff, leaders, physicians, patients, and families. Humber River Health has strengthened safety practices, enhanced staff training, and fostered a proactive culture of reporting and learning. Multi-disciplinary teams regularly review incidents, implement targeted improvement plans, and monitor outcomes to ensure continuous progress.

“There are always opportunities to improve, but these results show that our culture of patient safety is making a real difference for patients and families,” said Jennifer Yoon, Deputy Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President of Quality, Patient Safety, Risk Management & Professional Practice.

Looking ahead, Humber River Health plans to advance patient safety through the adoption of new digital tools, enhanced data monitoring, and expanded staff education and training - maintaining its position as a leader in patient safety excellence.

About Humber River Health

Humber River Health is one of Canada’s largest community acute care hospitals, serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The multi-site hospital currently operates out of its Wilson Avenue acute care site, Finch, and Church Campus’ with over 4,000 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and over 500 volunteers. Humber River Health uses a custom combination of technology and clinical expertise to rebuild elements of care, making technology work for staff and physicians, giving them more time to spend with patients. With the support of its incredible teams, a strong will, and determination, Humber River Health is committed to Lighting New Ways in Healthcare. For more information, please visit hrh.ca.

