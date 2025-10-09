Mobilicom Debuts Industry-First Secured Autonomy Compute System with Aitech NVIDIA-Based AI Supercomputers

Combining Mobilicom’s OS3 cybersecurity software and Aitech NVIDIA-based AI supercomputers, the SA Compute PRO-AT represents a new category of secured autonomy computing, greatly reducing the risk of cybersecurity attacks across the UAS market

PALO ALTO, Calif., and CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, and Aitech, a global leader in rugged embedded computing systems and prime contractor to some of the largest U.S. defense companies, announced the launch of the Secured Autonomy (SA) Compute PRO-AT. The PRO-AT is the first product from the companies’ collaboration and is now available through Mobilicom and Aitech for mission development and deployment.

The PRO-AT combines Mobilicom’s OS3 (Operational Security, Safety, and Standards compliance) cybersecurity software with Aitech’s rugged, NVIDIA-based AI Supercomputers, including the recently announced A230 Vortex AI GPGPU (general-purpose computing on graphics processing units) supercomputer, a first-of-its-kind AI-on-the-edge solution. By integrating these solutions, Mobilicom expands its offerings for larger and faster drones, including platforms covered in the U.S. Department of Defense Group 2 and 3 UAS category.

The SA Compute PRO-AT establishes a new category of Secured Autonomy Computing. The system addresses the urgent demand for mission computers with embedded, defense-grade cybersecurity. Designed for aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical markets, the product pairs AI-driven, high-performance processing with proactive, real-time cyber defense and rugged reliability.

“This launch marks a major milestone for Mobilicom as we deliver the first solution in our Secured Autonomy Computing roadmap,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. “We aim to sett a new benchmark for secure, mission-ready autonomy. Developed with Aitech, the SA Compute PRO-AT enhances system integrity, ensures mission continuity, and provides Tier-1 UAS manufacturers with unmatched cybersecurity protection built into powerful computing hardware.”





OS3 software provides groundbreaking cybersecurity for next-generation AI-driven drones through continuous monitoring, detection, alarm, and prevention of threats during the entire mission. Its multi-layered architecture implements advanced intrusion detection systems (IDS) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) that prevent tampering, data theft, and unauthorized access in real-time. Designed for complex operations, OS3 enables continuous resilience through proactive threat detection and automated response while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Aitech’s NVIDIA-powered autonomous computers provide high-performance embedded systems for AI, deep learning, and video or signal processing. Built to operate reliably in remote and harsh environments, they are deployed across land, air, sea, and space. In UAS operations, these rugged systems support autonomous flight control, real-time surveillance, and mission payload processing. By accelerating the OODA loop, they deliver actionable data faster, helping operators make better decisions in dynamic mission environments.

About Aitech

Leveraging over four decades of experience providing reliable, rugged embedded systems for use in military, aerospace, and space platforms, Aitech is the world’s first independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovator offering customized boards as building blocks for integrated computing and networking subsystems. Offering customization services for rugged and severe environment military, aerospace, and space applications, Aitech delivers mission-optimized and proven system solutions across Sea, Land, Air, and Space domains. Aitech solutions are used by industry leaders like Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is supporting a better tomorrow with highly reliable, cost-effective, and proven rugged embedded solutions designed to meet your mission and platform requirements. For more information, please visit www.aitechsystems.com.

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its aim to set a new benchmark for secure, mission-ready autonomy. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

