CoinTracker Data Show Growing Participation in XRP Tundra Presale





LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data compiled from user activity on crypto portfolio platform CoinTrackerindicate increasing wallet engagement tied to the XRP Tundra presale, now in its fifth phase. Participants are purchasing TUNDRA-S tokens at $0.091 with a 15% bonus, while also receiving free TUNDRA-X tokens valued at $0.0455. The shift reflects a growing trend among retail investors toward structured, audited token economies over short-term meme-coin speculation.

Dual-Token Architecture and Defined Presale Terms

XRP Tundra distributes two tokens simultaneously as part of its economic structure. TUNDRA-S, built on Solana, powers operational functions, while TUNDRA-X, native to the XRP Ledger, serves governance and reserve roles.

Forty percent of the total TUNDRA-S supply is allocated to presale phases, advancing through incremental pricing. Current Phase 5 participants buy at $0.091, ahead of fixed launch prices of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X.

This transparent and pre-defined pricing model is designed to give participants clear visibility from presale to listing, contrasting with projects that offer little to no clarity on token valuation.

Bridging XRP Ledger and Solana for Broader Utility

Unlike native XRP, which historically has been used primarily for payments and settlement, XRP Tundra introduces a bridge between governance on the XRP Ledger and operational activity on Solana.

This cross-chain design allows participants to engage in a structured framework that separates governance from execution, providing flexibility for ecosystem development and future integrations.

Liquidity Stability Through DAMM V2 Infrastructure

To reduce early volatility and improve market structure at launch, XRP Tundra is implementing Meteora’s Dynamic Automated Market Maker Version 2 (DAMM V2) liquidity pools on Solana.

Adaptive fee schedules start at elevated levels to discourage automated bot trading and front-running activity, then decrease over time.

start at elevated levels to discourage automated bot trading and front-running activity, then decrease over time. NFT-based liquidity positions enhance transparency regarding pool ownership.

enhance transparency regarding pool ownership. Permanent lock options and scheduling tools support long-term liquidity depth and smoother price discovery.





This infrastructure is aimed at creating a controlled market environment that prioritizes stability and predictable liquidity flows over rapid speculative cycles.

Gamified Participation Through Arctic Spinner

CoinTracker’s activity data also reflects steady wallet interaction following the rollout of Arctic Spinner, XRP Tundra’s on-chain gamified engagement program.

Token purchases trigger spins that can deliver instant bonus allocations ranging from 4% to 20%, automatically distributed to user wallets. Registered users also receive a free daily spin, encouraging ongoing interaction and community participation.

The three-tier reward structure — from entry-level to premium participation — distinguishes Tundra’s presale from conventional token launches that lack interactive mechanics.

Verified Oversight and Transparent Documentation

All technical and identity components have been independently verified. Smart contracts have been audited by Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . Team credentials were confirmed through Vital Block KYC . These reviews provide public insight into contract security, tokenomics structure, and operational accountability, reinforcing the project’s compliance-oriented foundation.

These steps provide participants with public insight into contract security, tokenomics, and operational accountability, ensuring a transparent foundation ahead of launch.

Shifting Investor Sentiment

“Investors are paying close attention to transparency and predictable economics,” said Tim Fénix, spokesperson for XRP Tundra. “Our dual-token architecture, verified liquidity framework, and clear documentation reflect that priority. Seeing wallet behavior on CoinTracker align with these principles shows that the market is responding to structure — not just hype.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a decentralized-finance protocol operating across the XRP Ledger and Solana blockchains. Its dual-token model — TUNDRA-S for operations and TUNDRA-X for governance — is combined with DAMM V2 liquidity infrastructure and a gamified rewards engine. The platform emphasizes transparency, independent audits, and sustainable participation.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

Media Contact

Tim Fénix

Email: contact@xrptundra.com

