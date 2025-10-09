ARKO Corp. Appoints Jordan Mann as Interim Chief Financial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that Jordan Mann, the Company’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 10, 2025. Mr. Mann succeeds Robb Giammatteo, whose departure was previously announced.

Mr. Mann brings more than a decade of experience in finance and capital markets to the role. Before joining ARKO in 2023, he held senior positions in investment banking at Morgan Stanley, where he served as an Executive Director, and at Credit Suisse, where he was a Director.

“Jordan has been an integral part of ARKO’s leadership team and a driving force behind our strategic and financial priorities,” said Arie Kotler, ARKO’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “His deep familiarity with our business and leadership approach position him well to support a smooth transition and continued execution of our long-term strategy.”

“I’m honored to take on this role and to continue working closely with Arie and the leadership team during this important period for ARKO,” said Mr. Mann. “We have a clear strategic vision and a strong foundation for growth, and I look forward to helping drive continued progress as we build long-term value for shareholders.”

Mr. Mann will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer in addition to his role as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets and Investor Relations. In his time with ARKO, he has played a key role in advancing the Company’s strategic initiatives, strengthening investor engagement, and supporting capital markets activities.

Mr. Mann holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Duke University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

