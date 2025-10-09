BABY born® Unveils Magical Princess Collection, Available Only at Target

As the brand prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2026, BABY born ® continues to innovate with the release of its enchanting new Princess collection, available now exclusively at Target. The collection adds to BABY born’s portfolio of inclusive, realistic, and premium-quality dolls and accessories.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BABY born®, the trusted leader in nurturing play for more than three decades from global toy and entertainment company, MGA Entertainment (MGA), today introduced its all-new Princess Collection, available exclusively at Target. Featuring three diverse princess dolls, a royal accessory set, and a majestic rocking chair and table, the line blends realism and fantasy to spark imagination, encourage empathy, and offer affordable gift options as families head into the holiday season. In addition, BABY born has launched its first-ever Cozy Cuties™ plush companions, adorable animal friends ideal for tiny hands to grasp, explore, and hug. Designed for newborns and up, these charming companions offer comfort from the very first day.

"Compassionate, imaginative play is at the heart of the BABY born brand," said Josh Hackbarth, chief marketing officer of MGA Entertainment. "As we look ahead to the brand’s 35th anniversary in 2026, our innovations celebrate the balance of hyper realistic and whimsical role play, empowering kids with lifelike dolls and enchanting accessories. Both the Princess Collection and Cozy Cuties help kids develop essential social and emotional skills that last a lifetime.”

The latest from BABY born® includes:

BABY born ® Princess Dolls - Dressed in satin, sparkle, and golden crowns, each doll (Annabell, Ava, Harper) is available in diverse skin tones and eye colors. Includes bottle; eyes close when laid down. Ages 3+. MSRP: $33.99.

- Dressed in satin, sparkle, and golden crowns, each doll (Annabell, Ava, Harper) is available in diverse skin tones and eye colors. Includes bottle; eyes close when laid down. Ages 3+. MSRP: $33.99. Princess Essentials Accessory Set - Sippy cup, spoon, bowl, brush, comb, rattle, and barrette all pack neatly into a crown-shaped carrying case for easy storage. MSRP: $18.99.

- Sippy cup, spoon, bowl, brush, comb, rattle, and barrette all pack neatly into a crown-shaped carrying case for easy storage. MSRP: $18.99. Princess Rocking Chair & Table (2-in-1) - Functions as a soothing rocker or a stable feeding chair with removable tray. Decorated with regal details and sparkly tulle skirt. MSRP: $22.99.

- Functions as a soothing rocker or a stable feeding chair with removable tray. Decorated with regal details and sparkly tulle skirt. MSRP: $22.99. Cozy Cuties™ Plush Companions - Soft, sensory-friendly 7-inch animal friends with included pacifiers. Perfect for newborns and up; an ideal first snuggle buddy or stocking stuffer. MSRP: $8.99.





As an added layer of engagement and entertainment, Princess Annabell, Princess Ava, and Princess Harper will also be featured in a special two-part episode of the BABY born animated series, airing on YouTube on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, 2025.

For nearly 35 years, BABY born has been a leader in the doll industry, encouraging caregiving and imaginative play with its inclusive, realistic, and premium-quality designs and paving the way with new product innovations. From bathing to feeding and everything in between BABY born dolls and accessories are designed to help children develop nurturing and social skills through open-ended, creative play.

The BABY born Princess Collection and Cozy Cuties are available now only at Target, in stores and online. Follow BABY born on its official website and social media platforms: Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube for enchanting new content and play ideas.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory ™, DohKins ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

Contact:

Sophie Goldberg

FINN Partners on behalf of MGA Entertainment

mga@finnpartners.com

