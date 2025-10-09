Annovis Announces Novel Biomarker Data in Alzheimer’s Patients Supporting Buntanetap’s Potential as a Disease-Modifying Treatment

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced new results that demonstrate buntanetap’s ability to attenuate inflammation and improve cellular health in Alzheimer’s patients, suggesting potential disease-modifying effects beyond symptomatic relief.

The analysis of patient samples from the Phase 2/3 AD study (NCT05686044) revealed that buntanetap targets key biomarkers of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. The following inflammatory markers were reduced in the treatment group vs placebo: IL-5, IL-6, S100A12, IFN-γ, and IGF1R. These molecules are known to drive pro-inflammatory responses in AD and have been associated with elevated amyloid-β burden. By modulating these pathways, buntanetap may reduce chronic inflammation and attenuate amyloid accumulation. Equally compelling was the observation that buntanetap decreased levels of NFL, a protein fragment released from damaged neurons, indicating improved cellular integrity and neuronal health. Notably, these responses were observed in all patients with positive pTau217 plasma levels, including those with mild and moderate stages of the disease.

"Alzheimer's disease is multifactorial, and targeting just one of its causes has historically yielded limited therapeutic benefit," commented Maria Maccechini, Ph.D., President and CEO of Annovis. "What makes buntanetap truly promising is its ability to target multiple neurotoxic proteins simultaneously and interrupt the toxic cascade—something we have long believed was necessary for meaningful progress. These biomarker results validate our preclinical and earlier clinical findings and reinforce our confidence that we are on the right track."

Buntanetap has previously demonstrated clinical benefits in the Phase 2/3 study, where mild AD patients saw significant cognitive improvement. The convergence of these findings with the novel biomarker data, which indicate reduced inflammation and improved neuronal health, underscore buntanetap’s promise as a potential disease-modifying therapy that may fundamentally alter the course of Alzheimer’s. Buntanetap is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD (NCT06709014), which is actively enrolling and treating patients across the U.S. The study is designed to have a 6-month readout focused on symptomatic improvement and an 18-month readout aimed at assessing disease modification.

“We are highly encouraged by these new biomarker data,” added Cheng Fang, Ph.D., SVP Research & Development. “While the current analysis was conducted in patients after just three months of treatment, it confirmed the target and pathway engagement of buntanetap, only bolstering our confidence in the outcome of the Phase 3 study. Since the biomarker signal typically becomes more evident as the disease advances, we anticipate observing an even stronger treatment response at the 18-month analysis.”

The full biomarker data will be presented during the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in San Diego, taking place December 1-4, 2025. Additional details regarding the presentation will be announced closer to the conference date via a separate news release.

