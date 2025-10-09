Lantronix to Showcase Edge AI Drone Platform at AUSA 2025, Highlighting Strategic Partnerships and UAV Innovations

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced that CEO Saleel Awsare will represent the company at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington D.C., Oct. 13–15, 2025. During the event, Awsare will meet with leading UAV developers and investors while showcasing Lantronix’s Edge AI drone platform, including its role in the U.S. Army Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program and new integrations with Gremsy and Teledyne FLIR payloads.

AUSA 2025 is the premier land-power exposition in North America, drawing more than 44,000 attendees, including military leaders, policymakers and defense industry executives from more than 90 countries.

Strategic Partnerships:

U.S. Army Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program: Lantronix is in production with Teal Drones, a Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) company, providing early revenue visibility and reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for mission-critical defense systems.

Integration with Gremsy and Teledyne FLIR platforms: Lantronix's NDAA/TAA-compliant Edge AI solution powers Gremsy's Lynx ISR payload, seamlessly integrated with Teledyne FLIR's Hadron 640R dual thermal-visible camera. The solution enables longer flight times, improved power efficiency and real-time AI analytics for defense and industrial UAV applications, positioning Lantronix for long-term, high-margin growth across the global drone market.





These partnerships are powered by Lantronix’s Open-Q™ 5165RB System on Module, which is based on the Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ processor, enabling low-power, high-performance AI computing, crucial for extended UAV flight times and real-time data processing.

Strategic Highlights:

Expanding recurring revenue potential through defense and commercial UAV deployments

through defense and commercial UAV deployments First-mover advantage with production-stage engagements in U.S. military programs





Technology Advantages:

TAA/NDAA compliance and DoD-grade cybersecurity standards

Seamless integration with leading camera and gimbal systems

Proven durability in rugged field environments





“Our Edge AI solutions are already proving their value in mission-critical defense programs like the U.S. Army SRR initiative,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO, Lantronix. “Through strategic partnerships with Qualcomm, Teledyne FLIR and Gremsy, we’re delivering secure, NDAA-compliant drone platforms that extend flight time, enhance ISR capabilities and open new high-margin opportunities for Lantronix across defense and commercial UAV markets.”

For more information, visit Lantronix at AUSA 2025 or www.lantronix.com. For investor inquiries, contact Lantronix Investor Relations at LTRX@gateway-grp.com.

