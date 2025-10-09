Dragonfly Energy Collaborates with PACCAR on Whitepaper Addressing Lithium-Powered Solutions to Reduce Idling and Fuel Costs in Trucking

RENO, Nev., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, publishes a new whitepaper developed in collaboration with PACCAR Inc. (Nasdaq: PCAR), a global leader in the design and manufacture of premium trucks, around reducing idling and fuel costs.

The whitepaper, Reducing Idle Time & Fuel Costs: Lithium Powered Solutions for Commercial Fleets, evaluates the performance, reliability, and operational benefits of lithium-powered idle-reduction solutions, including all-electric APUs and hybrid systems such as the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack, when compared to traditional diesel-powered and AGM-based alternatives. The report incorporates real-world fleet trial data and Environmental Chamber Testing conducted at the PACCAR Technical Center, validating the technology’s performance under worst-case operating scenarios. The PACCAR Technical Center is a world-class research and development facility recognized for testing next-generation truck technologies, including advanced powertrains, vehicle systems, and emissions solutions.

"We believe idle reduction remains one of the most immediate and cost-effective ways fleets can reduce fuel consumption and emissions while improving driver comfort. But just as important, the industry is increasingly focused on operational efficiency and maximizing asset utilization,” said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer at Dragonfly Energy. “We believe our collaboration with PACCAR not only validates the performance of our LiFePO₄-powered solutions, but also highlights how they help fleets maximize uptime, extend equipment life and get more out of their assets.”

“At the PACCAR Technical Center, we focus on rigorous evaluation of technologies that can help fleets improve efficiency, driver comfort and reliability,” said Dr. Philip Stephenson, general manager of the PACCAR Technical Center. “This collaboration with Dragonfly Energy allowed us to evaluate lithium-powered idling mitigation solutions aimed at lowering idle times, extending non-idling sleeper climate control operation and reducing fuel consumption.”

The findings of the whitepaper focused on idle reduction and fleet electrification strategies will be presented today at The Battery Show North America 2025 in Detroit by Wade Seaburg, Dragonfly Energy’s chief commercial officer.

The whitepaper details key outcomes for fleets, including:

Fuel and cost savings : Significant reductions in fuel consumption and idle hours compared to diesel APUs and AGM systems.

: Significant reductions in fuel consumption and idle hours compared to diesel APUs and AGM systems. Driver comfort and safety : Reliable power for full 10-hour rest periods without disruptive engine restarts.

: Reliable power for full 10-hour rest periods without disruptive engine restarts. Fleet reliability : Lower maintenance costs and extended engine life by reducing unnecessary idle wear.

: Lower maintenance costs and extended engine life by reducing unnecessary idle wear. Proven results: Performance validated through testing at the PACCAR Technical Center and confirmed in commercial fleet trials.

The whitepaper underscores how lithium-powered idle-reduction technologies can deliver measurable reductions in fuel use, emissions, and maintenance while supporting driver comfort and safety. By combining technical testing with real-world fleet trial data, the report provides fleets with practical insights into how these solutions perform under demanding operating conditions.

The full whitepaper is now available here: BattleBornBatteries.com/Lithium-Powered-Idle-Reduction

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

