New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $17 Million Ahead of V1 Lending Protocol Launch in Q4 2025

A new DeFi crypto project currently in its presale phase attracted attention in early October following its announcement of the upcoming launch of a V1 lending protocol on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This marks a key milestone in the project's roadmap. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised over $17 million in funding and has seen notable inflows in recent days following the team's latest update.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM) 60% Sold Out

Mutuum Finance has been steadily gaining traction during its ongoing presale, with the token currently priced at $0.035. So far, the project has attracted more than 16,800 holders and secured over $17 million in funding. The initial price of the MUTM token was $0.01, marking a 250% increase from its first phase to the current level. The launch price is set at $0.06, representing a 600% rise from the initial stage. The price increases by roughly 20% with each phase. At present, Phase 6 is 60% sold out and is steadily approaching the next price increase.

Investors still have the opportunity to purchase tokens at this level, as the current phase is advancing quickly, especially after the team’s recent announcement on X. The update revealed that the V1 lending and borrowing protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. Following this news, investor confidence grew sharply, leading to higher inflows and a notable rise in the number of holders.

Launching the Lending and Borrowing Protocol

Mutuum Finance is preparing to launch a lending and borrowing protocol on testnet, with the first version introducing several essential components:

Liquidity Pool Contract

mtToken Wrapper

Debt Token

Interest Rate Engine

Price Oracle Aggregator

Role and Upgrade Controls

Liquidator Bot (Off-Chain)

Fee Collector Module

The first mainnet deployment will take place on Ethereum, with ETH and USDT serving as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral. Over time, the asset selection is expected to expand, with additional tokens planned to be integrated in future phases.

According to the roadmap, in Phase 4, the team plans to launch the platform simultaneously with the MUTM token going live on exchanges. This strategy may increase the chances of the token being listed on top-tier DEXs and CEXs, boosting visibility, attracting more users, and potentially benefiting the price shortly after launch.

Beyond potential price appreciation, users will have the opportunity to explore the platform’s features from day one. They will be able to supply assets in P2C and potentially earn passive income by holding their positions. Those who deposit crypto assets such as ETH or USDT into the liquidity pool will receive mtTokens (e.g., mtETH for Ethereum) as proof of deposit. These mtTokens can also be staked to earn dividends in MUTM tokens. A portion of platform fees will be used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market and redistribute them to stakers, helping to reduce selling pressure and support long-term token value.

Upcoming Updates

In the future, the protocol is also planning to expand to Layer-2 networks. This move will help reduce transaction costs and improve scalability, making the platform faster and more efficient for users while opening access to broader liquidity. Additionally, the team aims to introduce its own overcollateralized stablecoin. This asset will be backed by on-chain collateral, providing a more stable medium of exchange within the ecosystem and supporting lending and borrowing activities with predictable value.

As the presale progresses through Phase 6, with the token price currently at $0.035 and the next price increase approaching, investors still have the chance to participate at an early stage. With over $17 million already raised and major development milestones ahead—including the upcoming testnet launch—the project is positioning itself for a significant rollout. For those following developments in the DeFi space, Mutuum Finance is emerging as a project to watch as it progresses through this stage of its roadmap.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project focused on building a flexible and accessible ecosystem for on-chain lending and borrowing. The platform combines Peer-to-Contract liquidity pools with a Peer-to-Peer marketplace, giving users multiple ways to earn yield or access liquidity using their crypto assets. It introduces mtTokens as proof of deposit, which can also be staked to earn MUTM dividends through a buy-and-distribute mechanism. With plans for multi-chain expansion, a future overcollateralized stablecoin, and a testnet launch scheduled for Q4 2025, Mutuum Finance aims to position itself as a long-term player in the DeFi sector.

