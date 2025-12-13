New Crypto Coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 100% of Phase 6 Allocation as Investor Activity Accelerates

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto coin positioned in the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending sector, is drawing increased attention as its Phase 6 allocation nears 100% sold out, signaling growing investor demand and accelerating activity around the project’s presale.

With Phase 6 approaching a full allocation, market watchers are pointing to a classic catalyst in token presales: FOMO (fear of missing out). As allocations tighten and availability becomes limited, late-stage demand often increases due to buyers looking to secure entry pricing before the next phase begins.

Mutuum Finance’s Phase 6 momentum is being closely tracked, with participants noting that once Phase 6 reaches 100%, the presale will move forward to the next pricing tier—potentially impacting short-term buyer behavior as the remaining allocation decreases.

MUTM Price Increase From $0.01 to $0.035

Mutuum Finance’s presale structure has reflected a stepped pricing model, with MUTM reportedly moving from $0.01 in earlier phases to $0.035 in Phase 6. That represents a +250% increase from the earliest price point (from $0.01 to $0.035) during the presale progression.

The project also indicates a planned launch price of 0.06, with pricing dynamics designed to reward early participation while the presale progresses through its allocation schedule.

In addition, Phase 7 is expected to introduce another pricing change, as the project’s structure indicates a 20% increase from the current phase—an update that may further intensify demand as Phase 6 availability tightens.

Mutuum Finance V1 Protocol Planned for Q4 2025 With Halborn Audit Under Review

According to the project’s roadmap, the Mutuum Finance team is preparing to launch a V1 protocol deployment on the Sepolia testnet by Q4 2025. The team states that the protocol’s smart contracts have been finalized and are currently undergoing a security review process.

Mutuum Finance also reports that the smart contracts are under audit review by Halborn Security, a blockchain security firm known for assessing smart contract risk and protocol-level vulnerabilities. Updates related to audit status and technical readiness are expected to be shared as milestones are completed.

A central component of Mutuum Finance’s design is its mtToken mechanism. In simple terms, mtTokens can act as receipt-style tokens representing a user’s position in the protocol when assets are supplied into a lending pool.

For example, when a user supplies assets into the protocol, they will receive mtTokens, which represent their deposit position and any yield generated within the system. This design can improve transparency and composability, allowing users to monitor their positions more clearly and, depending on implementation, interact more efficiently with other DeFi tools.

Key potential benefits of mtTokens include:

A clearer on-chain representation of supplied assets within the protocol

A streamlined way to track yield-bearing lending positions

The ability for users who stake mtTokens to receive MUTM tokens as protocol-generated distributions, with amounts linked to platform activity and potentially supporting sustained token demand over time

P2C and P2P Lending Explained

Mutuum Finance describes two lending approaches within its ecosystem: P2C (Peer-to-Contract) and P2P (Peer-to-Peer).

P2C (Peer-to-Contract) is typically structured as pooled liquidity interacting with a smart contract. In a simplified example, lenders supply assets into a pooled contract, and borrowers can borrow from the pool under protocol-defined rules (such as collateral requirements and dynamic interest rates). This approach can be useful for users who prefer automated pooling and standardized borrowing terms.

P2P (Peer-to-Peer) lending, by contrast, can enable direct matching between lenders and borrowers. For example, a lender may prefer a fixed-term structure (such as 30 days) at an agreed interest rate, while a borrower seeks predictable repayment terms. This model can offer greater flexibility for customized agreements, depending on how the protocol implements matching and risk controls.

The P2P framework can also allow for a broader range of supported assets. In some cases, this may include tokens that are not available within pooled P2C markets, such as higher-volatility assets or memecoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB), which may require more restrictive or individualized lending terms.

With Phase 6 nearing 100% allocation, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is seeing a notable rise in attention as participants monitor the transition into Phase 7, where the project indicates the token price is scheduled to increase by 20%. As availability tightens, observers note that presale phase shifts can amplify urgency and FOMO—particularly when the next allocation tier carries a higher entry price.

