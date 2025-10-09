Datavault AI to Showcase Revolutionary Joke Token Technology for Comedic Copyright Protection at Exclusive October 11 Event in Babylon, NY

Company’s patented Information Data Exchange® (IDE) will deliver content monetization for comedians and comedic writers.

Groundbreaking initiative provides enhanced consumer experience -- and revenue for comedy clubs using laughter to determine, ‘who is the funniest comedian?’

Seriously, “The Joke Token® is no joke!”

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in secure data tokenization and Web 3.0 innovations, today announced it has developed its groundbreaking Joke Token® technology for launch in its first, real-world project. The Company’s Joke Token solution is designed to safeguard comedic content and copyrights. It addresses a pernicious, and all-too-common, industry-wide problem.

Joke Token will be showcased Saturday evening, October 11, at a live comedy show in New York. It incorporates several of Datavault’s data vault-enabled related technologies. The Company anticipates the showcase will demonstrate how Datavault AI's patented innovations address longstanding challenges in the comedy industry, enabling new revenue streams for comedians, writers, and clubs through smart contract-based exchanges. The comedy showcase, utilizing Joke Token, is set for October 11, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Parlays Lounge, 625 Sunrise Hwy, West Babylon, NY, 11704.

Kerryn Feehan, a professional comedian with published content on Netflix, Comedy Central, TLC and others, stated, "This is a difficult business in which to succeed. It requires tremendous effort, creativity, and production which can be overwhelming. Datavault’s Joke Token gives me an automated means by which I can make an immutable record of the jokes I create, and the copyright protection to which I’m entitled, which allows for greater control and revenue generation for my operations."

Comedian Michael Lenoci stated, "The Joke Token is no joke! It’s a game changer in that we've never had automation and blockchain records of our jokes. It's demoralizing when your jokes get stolen and you realize there is little to nothing you can do about it. Until today, it’s been decades of, ‘wink, wink, oh, but everyone does it.’

“Not anymore,” Mr. Lenoci declared. “What I love about the Joke Token is that now I get my copyrights in place automatically from all my performances, and I'm able to monetize my work on a greater scale with technology that has changed what is possible. This also provides protection for Netflix, and other streaming venues, from lawsuits alleging copyright infringement.”

The Joke Token represents a pioneering fusion of blockchain and AI, minting a unique digital coin for every original joke while recording audience laughter metrics as verifiable proof-of-authenticity. Integrated with the Datavault AI’s Information Data Exchange — powered by NYAIX and aligned with NASDAQ's financial framework — this technology empowers comedy professionals with robust copyright management tools. Jokes can now be securely tokenized, purchased, licensed, and utilized via smart contracts -- preventing theft and ensuring fair compensation in an industry plagued by misappropriated intellectual property.

Commenting on the Joke Token launch, Datavault AI Chief Executive Officer, Nathaniel Bradley, said, "Comedy is big business, but creators have long struggled with inadequate protection for their work. Our patented secure asset tokenization methods, and expanding portfolio of over 70 patents/filings, enable us to deliver next-generation technology such as is integrated into our new Joke Token. It is designed to solve these problems head-on, turning ephemeral laughs into lasting revenue streams.”

Laughter: The New Joke Token Quantitative Metric

By partnering with the leading comedians and clubs, Datavault is bridging the gap between creative output and financial frameworks, positioning the Company at the forefront of a multibillion-dollar market.

The largest comedy clubs and comedic writers have a strong connection with performing comedians. Datavault intends to strengthen that bond with the long-missing and requisite financial sustainability for the many thousands of creative comedians that improve our lives with laughter.

Analysts forecast the global comedy film market alone is projected to reach approximately $20 billion in 2025, with broader entertainment segments including podcasts and live performances offering even greater potential for tokenized innovations.

Datavault AI's data-driven approach leverages its ADIO® technology and independent data exchanges to capture real-time engagement data, such as laughter volume and frequency, feeding into secure vaults for immutable records. This not only protects copyrights, but also generates revenue through transaction fees, licensing royalties, and expanded ad inventory in comedic content distribution.

The Event

Attendees at the Parlays Lounge West event will experience live demonstrations of Joke Token minting, smart contract executions, and integrations with the Datavault AI ecosystem for NFT-based joke ownership. This initiative builds on Datavault AI's recent advancements in tokenized assets and broadcasting monetization, such as its one-year pilot program with ViBe 99.7 FM radio in Southwest USA announced earlier this week.

Media and interested parties are invited to RSVP for the October 11 event at: marketing@dvlt.ai.

For more information on Datavault AI's innovations, visit www.dvlt.ai.

