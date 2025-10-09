Introducing the Beghou Arc™ Platform, Helping Life Sciences Companies Adapt Faster, Execute with Precision, and Drive Stakeholder Trust

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beghou announces the Beghou Arc Platform, a flexible, connected commercialization platform designed to help life sciences teams overcome data overload, rigid, one-size-fits all systems, and low stakeholder trust and alignment so they can launch and grow more effectively in dynamic markets.

Arc is the next evolution of Beghou’s proven technology, grounded in data excellence, 30+ years of life sciences best practices, and a focus on solving tough client problems. It unifies data, technology, and execution in a centralized commercialization command center, providing tailored, AI-driven intelligence so teams can move faster together, pivot with business and market changes, and engage a diverse set of customers with greater coordination and precision.

Composable Intelligence for Every Life Sciences Company

The platform’s responsive, open nature and “problem before product” approach are ideally suited to the growing demand for adaptable technology solutions. Its modules and APIs are built on the principle of composable intelligence — start with the need, connect to any data and technology stack, and evolve with the business. It features pre-built connectors and business rules for over 100 data sources and systems, as well as a variety of configurable, integrated data models — including demand, patient, activity, and more — to create a single, unified commercialization ecosystem.

“Life sciences teams wrestling with increased complexity are seeking more agility and connectivity in their technologies and they need solutions that match the specific nuances of their brands and situations,” said Adrienne Lovink, Chief Executive Officer at Beghou. “Beghou Arc was designed with that challenge in mind. It’s tailored to each company’s specific commercialization journey and simplifies their execution so that teams spend less time wrangling with systems and data and can instead focus on creating value and getting the right therapies to patients faster.”

Built on a robust data foundation to ensure high-quality, integrated, and transparent data and logic that are ready for GenAI, analytics, and enterprise applications across functions and teams, Arc is ideal for:

Emerging biopharma companies looking to stand up a robust, right-sized commercial engine fast and with room to grow.

looking to stand up a robust, right-sized commercial engine fast and with room to grow. Midsize, growing firms seeking to streamline their existing infrastructure, scale what’s working, and augment capabilities across teams and launches.

seeking to streamline their existing infrastructure, scale what’s working, and augment capabilities across teams and launches. Large pharma enterprises that need to modernize critical workflows for greater agility, speed, and impact.



It helps commercial leaders be more effective in their:

Commercial planning

Field deployment and operations

Incentive compensation

Customer engagement

Patient insight generation

Data enablement

Beghou’s tech-enabled solutions have been trusted by more than 200 life sciences companies to inform, create, and manage their commercialization, with a 95% year-over-year retention rate.

Beghou Arc is available today. Please visit beghou.com/arc for more information or to schedule a demo.

About Beghou

Beghou drives commercialization that works for life sciences. For over 30 years, Beghou has been a long-term consulting and technology partner to more than 200 life sciences clients. We connect the dots between strategy, data, technology, and teams—helping clients accelerate launches, deepen customer engagement, and advance patient access. Whether a company is pre-commercial building from scratch or in-market and refining its strategy, Beghou provides fresh ideas and pragmatic, tech-enabled solutions to help them adapt and thrive in increasing complexity. We build enduring partnerships by remaining engaged and accountable far beyond project delivery to ensure solutions take hold and work. We achieve faster results and lasting impact using the right mix of strategic thinking, technical expertise, and hands-on collaboration and execution. Find out more at Beghou.com.

