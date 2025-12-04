Beghou Adds New Partners to Advance Integrated, Experience-Driven Commercialization in Life Sciences

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beghou today announced that seasoned industry leaders Jenny Herritz and Marcos Mendell have joined as partners. This reflects Beghou’s commitment to hiring top talent and its focus on helping life sciences companies build more connected, effective commercialization engines that translate strategies into measurable results and cohesive experiences for providers, patients, and payers.

With prior roles at Real Chemistry, Pfizer, SVA Companies, and more, the new partners bring deep experience across both emerging and established biopharma - strengthening Beghou’s ability to transfer learnings across the commercialization lifecycle, from first launches to enterprise transformation. At Beghou, they will ensure that commercialization efforts are anchored in data, experience design, and operational excellence.

“Clients value our ability to zoom out to assess the bigger picture and provide fresh ideas amidst all the data and disruption in the market today. The key is finding incredible people like Jenny and Marcos who have expertise in critical, in-demand areas, and who exemplify the collaborative, hands-on way of working that our clients love,” said Adrienne Lovink, CEO at Beghou. “I’m excited to see them dig in alongside the rest of the team at Beghou, connecting strategy with data so our clients can deliver more meaningful experiences and impact for their customers.”

About the New Partners

Jenny Herritz specializes in helping emerging life sciences companies create the foundation for a successful first-time product launch that can scale as they grow. With more than 24 years of experience, she has guided organizations through commercial readiness and infrastructure design across rare disease, oncology, and specialty therapeutics. Most recently, she served as Principal at SVA Consulting, co-leading its life sciences vertical. Jenny holds a BBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and is a Harvard Business School alumna.

Marcos Mendell brings more than two decades of expertise in shaping the future of healthcare engagement through experience design and advanced data analytics. Known for transforming how pharmaceutical companies connect with providers and patients, he integrates medical, commercial, field, and patient touchpoints into unified, personalized experiences. He previously led Enterprise Experience and Business Strategy at Real Chemistry and spent over ten years at Pfizer, culminating as U.S. Lead for Business Intelligence. Marcos holds a BBA in Marketing Management from Baruch College and executive credentials from MIT.

About Beghou

Beghou drives commercialization that works for life sciences. For over 30 years, Beghou has been a long-term consulting and technology partner to more than 200 life sciences clients. We connect the dots between strategy, data, technology, and teams—helping clients accelerate launches, deepen customer engagement, and advance patient access. Whether a company is pre-commercial building from scratch or in-market and refining its strategy, Beghou provides fresh ideas and pragmatic, tech-enabled solutions to help them adapt and thrive in increasing complexity. We build enduring partnerships by remaining engaged and accountable far beyond project delivery to ensure solutions take hold and work. We achieve faster results and lasting impact using the right mix of strategic thinking, technical expertise, and hands-on collaboration and execution. Find out more at Beghou.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Beghou

michael@cosmo-pr.com

415-596-1978