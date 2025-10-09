Cronos launches SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Multipacks

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that its popular SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted gummies will now be available in new multipack formats. The SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Multipacks with liquid diamond-infused gummies are now available in five of its most popular flavors, offering consumers more choice, convenience, and value when purchasing Canada’s favorite cannabis edible.

“Our new SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Multipacks are designed to give consumers the same great taste, consistency, and experience they expect from our gummies, with the added benefit of more variety and convenience,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. “We know that consumers have been eager to try our gummies in this format and we are excited for the opportunity to offer a product that meets their needs while delivering great value. The arrival of products like multipacks will give consumers more reasons to stay loyal to trusted brands like SOURZ by Spinach®.”

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Multipacks with liquid diamond-infused gummies will be available in 5- and 10-packs in the following flavors:

10-Pack (10 x 10mg THC gummies):

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Blue Raspberry Watermelon gummies

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Pink Lemonade gummies

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Strawberry Mango gummies





10-Pack (10 x 10mg THC | 10 mg CBD gummies):

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Peach Orange gummies





5-Pack (5 x 10mg THC gummies):

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Blue Raspberry Watermelon gummies

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Pink Lemonade gummies





“We’re proud that SOURZ by Spinach® continues to be Canada’s favorite weed gummy, with just over 20% market share and consistently ranking as the #1 edible in Canada since September 20241,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “Fans of SOURZ by Spinach® gummies have come to trust our products, and I’m proud that the Spinach® brand continues to bring consumers new ways to experience cannabis with innovative, imaginative products.”



The SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Multipacks with liquid diamond-infused gummies are available now in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan.

To learn more about how our SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted Multipacks are made, check out this Fieldnotes: Meet the Makers feature video on the OCS website: https://ocs.ca/blogs/fieldnotes-meet-the-makers/ontario-cannabis-fieldnotes-sourz-by-spinach-from-peace-naturals-project.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about product launches and innovations and consumer loyalty and the consumer experience with respect thereto; and the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.



For further information, please contact:



Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

media.relations@thecronosgroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Harrison Aaron

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

__________________________

1 Market share and ranking information from Hifyre Retail Analytics - National Retail Dollar by Brand in Canada - Sept 2024-August 2025

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/908b9ad8-54e4-424d-9ef9-ae54f93c6d0c