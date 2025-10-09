LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) Partners With METAvivor to Fund Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Live Streaming #LightUpMBC Live on October 13, 2025

Hosted by Tami Eagle Bowling , Creator of #LightUpMBC Live and Metastatic Breast Cancer Thriver and Gina Naomi Baez , Actress, Singer-Songwriter, and Three-Time Cancer Survivor

Performances by Broadway stars Ann Hampton Callaway, Kara Lindsay, Mamie Parris, and Steven Grant Douglas; Music from Grammy Award Winner Bootsy Collins and Soul Singer Songwriter Jess Lamb; and a Heartfelt Duet by Pop Star Em Beihold and e.woolf

#LightUpMBC adds to LiveOne’s Streaming Milestones with 200+ Million Viewers Reached, 5 Billion Engagements with Fans Across 220 Countries, and Over 3200 Artists Streamed, with streaming revenue of over $27.5M and $4.5M EBITDA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, is excited to announce its collaboration for the #LightUpMBC Live event to benefit METAvivor Research and Support, Inc. On October 13, 2025, National Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Awareness Day, LiveOne will livestream the event, which features 270 landmarks across all 50 U.S. states and worldwide illuminating in teal, green, and pink for #LightUpMBC, a global campaign fueling lifesaving research.

This global event, fueled by hundreds of #LightUpMBC ambassadors, benefits METAvivor Research and Support Inc ., which exclusively funds metastatic breast cancer research through a scientific peer and patient advocate review process.

The landmark lightings will culminate in #LightUpMBC LIVE , a global livestream event hosted by creator Tami Eagle Bowling, a ten-year MBC thriver, and Gina Naomi Baez, actress, singer-songwriter, and three-time cancer survivor.

Tune in for appearances by:

Broadway stars Ann Hampton Callaway , Kara Lindsay , Mamie Parris , and Steven Grant Douglas

, , , and Grammy award winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins

Soul singer songwriter Jess Lamb and rapper Siri Imani

and rapper Pop Stars Em Beihold and singer songwriter e.woolf

Iconic participating locations worldwide include: One World Trade Center (NYC); Willis Tower (IL); Cincinnati Museum Center (OH); Philadelphia City Hall (PA); The Seattle Great Wheel (WA); Niagara Falls (Canada); Matagarup Bridge (Australia); Spinnaker Tower (England); and Portsmouth’s Memorial Bridge (NH), the first landmark to light for MBC in 2017.

"My best friend and the inspiration behind this campaign, Jessica Moore, died of metastatic breast cancer at just 36,” said Laura Inahara, #LightUpMBC Founder. “Every landmark that lights up is a tribute to those we've lost and a beacon of hope for those living with MBC—that a cure can be found in their lifetime.”

Robert Ellin, LiveOne CEO and Chairman, expressed excitement stating, "We're thrilled to collaborate with #LightUpMBC for the fourth consecutive year, delivering an online spectacle to drive awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer."

For more information, to donate and view a list of participating landmarks, visit: www.lightupmbc.org Viewers can virtually attend the event on October 13th, starting at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on LiveOne at liveone.com/LightUpMBC.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

LiveOne IR Contact:

Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.

(415) 389-4670

john@liviakis.com

LiveOne Press Contact:

LiveOne

press@liveone.com

Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter at @liveone.