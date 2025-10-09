Korn Ferry and Creighton University Discuss How AI is Reshaping Entry-Level Roles

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) recently completed a featured interview with Korn Ferry’s (NYSE: KFY) Head of AI Strategy and Transformation, Bryan Ackermann , and Regina Taylor , Chair of Marketing and Management, Associate Professor at Creighton University.

The pair joined Today’s Marketplace host Jane King at the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the impact of AI on entry-level opportunities in the job market.

The full interview can be viewed online here .

When asked by King how she felt universities were preparing students for the impact of AI on entry-level jobs, Professor Taylor said, "At Creighton, we want our students to understand that being successful is not just about four years from now, but forty years from now. We encourage a growth mindset. It’s all about being a lifelong learner. We are trying to instill skills like critical thinking, analytical thinking, and how to develop a reflective mindset. Especially when it comes to technology like AI, they can learn something in the classroom that could be obsolete in six months. If they can be open to embracing change, and to learning the skills they need to learn continuously throughout their career, then they will be successful whether it's the first day on the job or the 400th.”

Ackermann then explained that when it comes to entry-level positions, what they are seeing at Korn Ferry is AI is allowing companies to change the way work happens. “They are changing early career roles, adding more responsibilities, requiring new skill sets, and unfortunately, yes, eliminating some early career jobs.”

He continued to tell King, “In that environment, we are working with organizations to make sure they strike a balance, so they are not just eliminating roles, but reinventing and redesigning them to create new opportunities so we can set these young experts up for success.”

Ackermann then offered some direct advice on what job seekers, both new and established, need to do about their fear of being replaced as AI expands. “Recognize that it’s happening. The worst thing to do is nothing. Embrace AI, learn how to use it to enhance your own skill set and increase your value, and that will make you attractive to any organization, no matter how fast or slow they are adopting AI.”

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global consulting firm that powers performance. We unlock the potential in your people and unleash transformation across your business—synchronizing strategy, operations, and talent to accelerate performance, fuel growth, and inspire a legacy of change. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking companies across every major industry turn to us—for a shared commitment to lasting impact and the bold ambition to Be More Than.

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Neb., that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students, bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit our website at www.creighton.edu .

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media distribution. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible media exposure to under-reported stories. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv .

