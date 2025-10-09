SEALSQ and Trusted Semiconductor Solutions Partner to Develop “Made in US” Post-Quantum Secure Solutions for US Government and Defense Agencies

Geneva, Switzerland; Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, USA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



October 9, 2025 – SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a global leader in semiconductors and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions, and Trusted Semiconductor Solutions (TSS), a Category 1A Trusted-accredited company with the highest level of trust and security requirements for handling classified and mission-critical microelectronics used in defense and national security systems, today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop “Made in US” Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)-enabled secure semiconductor solutions, reaching the highest levels of hardware certification tailored for US defense and government agencies.

Advancing Quantum-Resistant Sovereign Security

Leveraging TSS’s established relationships and trusted position within the US defense ecosystem, the collaboration strengthens SEALSQ’s US footprint and aims to accelerate access to sensitive national-security markets. TSS is ideally positioned to serve as an important customer interface to US Agencies, ensuring compliance with Department of Defense (DoD) and federal requirements while benefiting from SEALSQ’s latest quantum resistant silicon developments, custom chip and IP design capabilities, advanced hardware certifications, and secure-chip personalization know-how.

Joint Roadmap Toward Quantum Security

The partnership defines a three-phase roadmap:

Short-Term: PQC-enabled solution combining SEALSQ’s QS7001 secure element with TSS’s trusted semiconductor platforms.

Mid-Term: Co-development of “Made in US” PQC-embedded ICs targeting FIPS 140-3, Common Criteria, and Agency certifications.

Long-Term: Development of next-generation secure architectures, including Chiplet-based Hardware Security Modules (CHSMs) tightly coupled with advanced embedded secure elements or secure enclaves featuring pre-certified IP.





Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, said: “This partnership marks a pivotal step in SEALSQ’s US strategy. TSS is an ideal Trusted-accredited partner already addressing US defense and government agencies to work with and combine our leadership in post-quantum security with America’s trusted semiconductor ecosystem to build the foundation for sovereign, quantum-resistant digital infrastructure.”

Allan T. Hurst, President and CEO of Trusted Semiconductor Solutions, added: “SEALSQ is truly unique — not only in its post-quantum technology but also in its business model and security vision. Its ability to combine catalog secure products, advanced IP, and custom IC design capabilities sets it apart in the semiconductor industry. By integrating SEALSQ’s PQC innovation into our defense-grade solutions, we could deliver unmatched trust and resilience to our Agency partners and ensure that critical US systems remain secure in the quantum era.”

Formalized at Quantum + AI Conference in New York

The partnership will be formalized during the Quantum + AI Conference (October 19–21, 2025) in New York City, where SEALSQ is Diamond Sponsor This collaboration reinforces SEALSQ’s “Quantum Corridor” initiative, linking its innovation hubs across Europe and the US, and underscores its mission to secure digital infrastructures in the post-quantum world.

