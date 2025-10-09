WellBeam to Accelerate Next-Generation Care Coordination with Advocate Health

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellBeam, a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving care coordination between acute and post-acute parties through seamless interoperability and electronic medical record (EMR) integration, today announced the launch of a program with Atrium Health Medical Group, part of Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit integrated health systems and a strategic investor in WellBeam.

WellBeam provides interoperability solutions that connect acute and post-acute providers, enabling streamlined clinical workflows and improved care coordination, all from within the user’s EMR. WellBeam’s platform aims to transform patient care across the continuum and lower administrative overhead for clinical teams overseeing post-acute care.

“True clinical interoperability between acute and post-acute settings is key to advancing patient care, reducing provider burden and strengthening the financial health of health systems,” said Amee Devani, chief executive officer and co-founder of WellBeam. “The clinical launch of WellBeam at Atrium Health Medical Group, alongside the health system’s strategic investment, continues to expand our ability to deliver seamless care experiences across the entire healthcare continuum.”

WellBeam’s EMR-integrated platform is set to launch at several Atrium Health Medical Group facilities, part of Advocate Health and an integrated network of thousands of physicians, advanced practice providers and teammates serving patients across more than 400 care locations.

“By strengthening communication with post-acute care providers, our primary care providers can focus on delivering safe, high-quality care to patients in their homes,” said Dr. Jennifer Brady, chief medical officer for enterprise population health at Advocate Health. “We are committed to working with innovative companies like WellBeam and investing in solutions that improve outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions and facilitate seamless experiences for our patients and communities.”

WellBeam’s customers include major health systems, independent medical groups and their home health and hospice partners. Across its customer base, WellBeam has proven to reduce emergency department visits from post-acute by up to 25%, reduce manual workflows by physician teams overseeing post-acute care by 75% per patient, all while strengthening the financial health of the physician enterprise.

The rollout at Atrium Health Medical Group reflects WellBeam’s long-term vision to be the universal bridge between hospitals and post-acute providers. Together, the organizations are helping to set a new national standard for connected, patient-centered care.

To learn more about WellBeam’s solutions and measurable impact, or to schedule a demo, visit www.well-beam.com .

About WellBeam

WellBeam is a healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming clinical workflows between acute and post-acute providers. By embedding streamlined EMR-integrated processes directly into provider workflows, WellBeam eliminates reliance on fax and phone tag, enabling real-time communication, faster order management and efficient documentation. Its platform supports seamless interoperability across EMRs, helping both health systems and post-acute providers improve patient outcomes, reduce administrative burden and unlock new revenue opportunities. Learn more at well-beam.com.