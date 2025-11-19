WellBeam closes $10 Million Series A to Transform Clinical Interoperability and Care Coordination between Acute and Post-Acute Providers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellBeam , a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving clinical care management between acute and post-acute parties through seamless interoperability and electronic medical record (EMR) integration, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Wittington Ventures and includes participation from F-Prime, Advocate Health, and Oncology Ventures. The funding accelerates WellBeam’s growth, expanding its interoperability infrastructure across health systems, physician groups, and post-acute partners to break down EMR data silos and enable next-generation solutions for coordinated patient care.

“Healthcare systems are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care as patients move across care settings,” said Megh Gupta, managing partner at Wittington Ventures. “WellBeam’s connected provider network and EMR-integrated workflows directly address the longstanding interoperability challenges that have limited progress in this area. We’re excited to back WellBeam as they scale this critical infrastructure to providers and their patients nationwide.”

WellBeam provides interoperability solutions that connect acute and post-acute providers. These solutions enable streamlined clinical workflows and improved care coordination, all from within the user’s EMR. WellBeam’s platform transforms patient care across the continuum whilst driving financial top line improvement and a reduction in administrative overhead for clinical teams overseeing post-acute care.

“The transition from a hospital or ambulatory care setting to home is a crucial stage in a patient’s care journey. Despite this, clinical data isn’t exchanged seamlessly between EMRs to support best-in-class quality of care and clinical efficiency along these transitions,” said Amee Devani, chief executive officer and co-founder of WellBeam. “By accelerating network and data infrastructure connecting acute to post-acute provider networks, this investment unlocks a vast number of clinical use cases that rely on this seamless exchange of information and clinical data.”

WellBeam’s customers, including health systems, physician networks, independent medical groups, and their post-acute partners, have achieved the highly desired “triple bottom line” return: a 25% reduction in unplanned post-acute care, 75% decrease in manual clinical workflows, and new top-line revenue growth.

“We’re proud to partner with forward-thinking companies like WellBeam that are building the critical infrastructure needed to connect care across settings,” said Brett Cook, partner at F-Prime. “Seamless data movement is the foundation for solutions that transform care delivery and clinical workflows across the continuum. We’re excited to support the WellBeam team as they enter their next phase of growth.”

To learn more about WellBeam’s solutions and measurable impact, or to schedule a demo, visit www.well-beam.com .

About WellBeam

WellBeam is a healthcare technology company that improves how data and workflows move between acute and post-acute care providers. It enables care teams to complete key clinical tasks directly from within their EMR while connecting data and information between different EMRs. This seamless exchange of information supports better patient care, greater efficiency, and stronger financial performance. Learn more at www.well-beam.com.

About Wittington Ventures

Wittington Ventures is a $500M multi-stage investment platform that backs transformative companies across the consumer, commerce, healthcare, and climate sectors. Backed by Wittington Investments—the controlling shareholder of Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Choice Properties—the firm leverages its proprietary industry access, philanthropic research insights, and long-term capital to support founders throughout their growth journey.