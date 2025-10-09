3D Printing Reshapes Construction Industry with Projected 95.5% CAGR Growth by 2030

Boston, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “3D Printing for Construction: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $228.6 million in 2025 to $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 95.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report analyzes the global 3D printing market in construction. It segments the market by product types (such as hardware, software, and materials), construction forms (on-site and off-site), processes (extrusion and powder bonding), and end users (residential, commercial, and others). Additionally, it analyzes the market in five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa -- with a look at trends and opportunities in the market for specific countries.

This report is especially relevant now due to two pressing global challenges in the construction industry. First, the growing shortage of affordable housing and skilled labor is creating a crisis, as construction demand surges but the workforce struggles to keep pace. 3D printing offers a transformative solution by enabling faster, more efficient building processes with reduced reliance on manual labor. Second, the push for sustainable construction is gaining momentum, with a focus on minimizing waste, reducing build times, and improving energy efficiency. The development of eco-friendly printing materials further supports this shift, making 3D printing a key driver of innovation and sustainability in modern construction.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Housing and Labor Shortage: There is a growing global need for affordable housing, but traditional construction is slow and costly. At the same time, fewer skilled workers are entering the industry. 3D printing helps by building homes faster and with less labor.

Need for Automation: Automation is transforming construction by improving speed, accuracy, and safety. 3D printing automates building processes, reduces human error, and lowers costs.

Sustainable Building: Sustainability is a major focus in construction today. 3D printing supports eco-friendly practices by using fewer materials, generating less waste, and enabling energy-efficient designs. It is a cleaner, greener way to build.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $119.1 million Market size forecast $6.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 95.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product, Construction Form, Process, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Netherlands, China, Japan, and GCC Countries Market Drivers Increasing shortage of affordable housing and skilled labor.

Rising importance of automation in construction.

Growing popularity of sustainable construction practices.

Interesting fact:

Ongoing research emphasizes expanding the range of materials utilized in 3D printing for construction. Major innovations in material formulations comprising recycled composites, bio-based elements, and high-performance concrete will play a key role in shaping the overall market by augmenting the versatility and sustainability of 3D printing.

NASA, the ESA, and other space agencies are exploring opportunities in 3D printing for constructing habitats on Mars and the moon. Using lunar or Martian regolith, 3D printing could enable sustainable habitat construction for future space missions, reducing the need to transport building materials from Earth.

Emerging startups

Tvasta Construction: Based in India, the company offers 3D printing solutions for the construction industry. It focuses on developing both the hardware (3D printers) and the specialized materials needed for this innovative building method.

MX3D: MX3D develops 3D printing systems for a broad set of industries, including energy, manufacturing, construction, art and design, maritime, and automotive, each with diverse use cases, applications, and requirements.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The market for 3D printing for construction is projected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 95.5% over the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Increasing shortage of affordable housing and skilled labor.

Increasing role of automation in construction.

Growing popularity of sustainable construction practices.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Challenges include:

High initial costs

Reinforcement issues

Need for 3DCP standards and regulations

Opportunities include:

Potential in large-scale construction

Growth opportunities in off-planet construction

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product, construction form, process, end-user, and region.

Which product segment will be dominant through 2030?

The software and services segment will continue to dominate the market through the end of 2030.

Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the global market for 3D printing in construction. Factors contributing to the Asia-Pacific market’s growth include its increasing urban population looking for affordable housing, an increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the construction sector, and rising automation.

Market leaders include:

APIS COR INC.

COBOD INTERNATIONAL A/S

CYBE CONSTRUCTION

HEIDELBERG MATERIALS AG

HOLCIM

ICON TECHNOLOGY INC.

LATICRETE INTERNATIONAL INC.

MATERIALISE

MX3D

PERI SE

SCG INTERNATIONAL CORP.

SHIMIZU CORP.

SIKA AG

XTREEE

YINGCHUANG BUILDING TECHNIQUE (SHANGHAI) CO. LTD. (WINSUN)

