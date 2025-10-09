Threats to Enterprise Security: Skills Crisis Driving Network Automation Failures

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New analysis reveals a growing skills crisis is undermining network automation initiatives, leaving enterprises vulnerable to security incidents and costing millions in failed projects. Despite a network automation market projected to reach $47.43 billion by 2032, research shows that 82% of automation projects fail to achieve complete success, with skills scarcity identified as the primary barrier to implementation.

"The network automation skills crisis isn't about technology; it's about training and the lack of cross-functional expertise," said Lindsey Rinehart, INE CEO. "Most professionals understand either networking or security, but successful automation requires deep expertise in both domains. We've seen firsthand what happens when teams try to build automation without the right skills—it leads to security incidents and significant operational inefficiencies."

The analysis shows that a lack of skills is the primary barrier to the widespread adoption of automation. This is a critical gap, especially when Gartner predicts that "by the end of 2028, over 80% of all comprehensive network automation initiatives will have been shelved due to persistent skills scarcity and inadequate funding."

The security implications of this gap are just as serious. With 95% of network changes still performed manually, human error remains the leading cause of network outages and misconfigurations—the very same vulnerabilities that led to high-profile breaches at major enterprises.

"Effective automation training must start with the fundamentals of both network engineering and security," Rinehart added. "This integrated approach is what allows teams to build smarter, more resilient systems from the ground up, rather than just automating existing problems."

The analysis indicates that successful automation initiatives require foundational training in both network engineering and security principles before professionals even begin to tackle automation tools. This cross-functional training is essential for organizations that want to gain a competitive advantage and avoid being left behind.

Rinehart emphasized that investing in comprehensive, cross-functional training leads to significantly higher success rates for automation and lower security incident rates. "When teams understand both the network and the security layers, they build smarter, respond faster, and work better together. This is where a more resilient infrastructure begins—in the way we train and empower our people," Rinehart concluded.





