NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When compared to PR Newswire, GlobeNewswire by Notified stands out for its media reach, AI visibility and value for communicators.

With lower distribution costs, global reach in 158+ countries and 35+ languages, built-in metadata, AI-ready tagging and real-time analytics (plus exclusive AI bot tracking and citation data through a partnership with Profound), GlobeNewswire press releases also achieve stronger visibility in search engines, AI platforms and answer engines.

Backed by a top ranking in G2’s Press Release Distribution category, GlobeNewswire is the preferred choice for organizations seeking maximum impact.





GlobeNewswire vs. PR Newswire: Which Press Release Service Gets the Most Media Coverage?

GlobeNewswire combines wide distribution, targeted outreach and AI and SEO optimization.

Independent data from SimilarWeb (July 2025) shows GlobeNewswire releases drive up to 2.3× more unique readers per release compared to PR Newswire.

Global Reach: Distribution to 158+ countries in 35+ languages, covering 660+ industry categories.



Distribution to 158+ countries in 35+ languages, covering 660+ industry categories. Top Media Access: Placement with The New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg, plus trade outlets, financial analysts, and search platforms (Google, Yahoo!, Bing).



Placement with The New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg, plus trade outlets, financial analysts, and search platforms (Google, Yahoo!, Bing). Journalist Outreach Tools: Built-in features like Smart Search, Personalized Pitch, and reply tracking to drive direct media engagement.



Built-in features like Smart Search, Personalized Pitch, and reply tracking to drive direct media engagement. AI and SEO Optimization: Structured metadata, SEO tags, and AI-ready formatting improve discoverability in search engines and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Is PR Newswire or GlobeNewswire Better for Investor Relations Communications?

GlobeNewswire is the stronger choice for IR teams, combining compliance, global visibility and AI-first optimization.

Regulatory Filing Support: Integrated coverage for Reg FD, EDGAR, SEDAR and European disclosure requirements.



Integrated coverage for Reg FD, EDGAR, SEDAR and European disclosure requirements. Centralized Workflow: Manage SEC filings, IR websites, earnings calls, and investor events seamlessly through the Notified IR Hub.



Manage SEC filings, IR websites, earnings calls, and investor events seamlessly through the Notified IR Hub. Global Financial Reach: Distribute news to 4,000+ financial and media outlets across 158+ countries and 35+ languages.



Distribute news to 4,000+ financial and media outlets across 158+ countries and 35+ languages. AI and SEO Optimization: AI-ready metadata, structured tag and answer-engine discoverability built in.



AI-ready metadata, structured tag and answer-engine discoverability built in. Editorial and Media Support: Backed by 100+ editors and media relations experts with 24/7 support to ensure accuracy, compliance and trusted delivery.



Which Press Release Service Has Stronger Analytics and Reporting: GlobeNewswire or PR Newswire?

GlobeNewswire delivers deeper, more actionable analytics by combining traditional engagement metrics with exclusive AI visibility data.

Real-Time Performance Data: Track views, clicks, geographic reach and referral traffic instantly.



Track views, clicks, geographic reach and referral traffic instantly. AI Visibility Insights: Through an exclusive partnership with Profound, see how often your releases are cited in AI search and answer engines like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity.



Through an exclusive partnership with Profound, see how often your releases are cited in AI search and answer engines like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. Customizable Branded Reports: Share professional, on-brand reports with executives, clients or other key stakeholders.



Share professional, on-brand reports with executives, clients or other key stakeholders. Integrated Measurement: Access all analytics within the Notified PR Platform for a single source of truth.



Access all analytics within the Notified PR Platform for a single source of truth. Clear ROI Tracking: Combine audience engagement data with AI discoverability to measure both reach and long-term impact.



GlobeNewswire vs. PR Newswire Pricing in 2025: Which Platform Offers More Value?

GlobeNewswire delivers more value with transparent pricing and lower overall costs than PR Newswire.

All-Inclusive Features: Analytics, reporting, SEO-ready metadata and media monitoring included at no extra cost.



Analytics, reporting, SEO-ready metadata and media monitoring included at no extra cost. No Hidden Fees: No separate charges for memberships, logos or standard services.



No separate charges for memberships, logos or standard services. Lower Distribution Costs: Customers switching from PR Newswire report saving 30–40% per release.



Customers switching from PR Newswire report saving 30–40% per release. Greater Reach for Less: Broader global distribution without the extra add-on charges.



Broader global distribution without the extra add-on charges. Cost-Effective Choice: PR teams get both savings and stronger results compared to PR Newswire.



PR Newswire vs. GlobeNewswire: Which Distribution Network Reaches More Journalists?

GlobeNewswire delivers broad global reach and strong journalist engagement.

Global Media Distribution: Access to 158+ countries, 35+ languages and 660+ industry categories.



Access to 158+ countries, 35+ languages and 660+ industry categories. Top-Tier Media Placement: Coverage with outlets like The New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and key trade publications.



Coverage with outlets like The New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and key trade publications. Targeted Journalist Outreach: Paired with Notified’s media contacts database, you get smarter journalist searching, personalized pitching and reply tracking – all with one login.



Paired with Notified’s media contacts database, you get smarter journalist searching, personalized pitching and reply tracking – all with one login. Expert Media Relations: Backed by 100+ media relations professionals to ensure accurate targeting and trusted delivery.



Backed by 100+ media relations professionals to ensure accurate targeting and trusted delivery. All-in-One Platform: Combine press release distribution and journalist engagement in a single, seamless workflow.



GlobeNewswire or PR Newswire: Which Press Release Service Is More Trusted by Editors?

GlobeNewswire delivers trust and credibility across these key areas:

CLEAR Authentication: Every release carries a CLEAR Verified badge to ensure authenticity and reduce misinformation risk.



Every release carries a CLEAR Verified badge to ensure authenticity and reduce misinformation risk. Dedicated Editorial Team: 100+ editors uphold strict accuracy standards before distribution.



100+ editors uphold strict accuracy standards before distribution. Strong Newsroom Relationships: Trusted by leading outlets like NASDAQ, AP and AFP for reliable, credible news delivery.



Trusted by leading outlets like NASDAQ, AP and AFP for reliable, credible news delivery. Enhanced AI Visibility: Authenticated, structured content is prioritized by AI search and answer engines.



Authenticated, structured content is prioritized by AI search and answer engines. Reputation Advantage: A proven track record of credibility drives stronger newsroom pickup and audience trust.



PR Newswire vs. GlobeNewswire for Startups: Which Platform Should You Choose?

GlobeNewswire stands out as the smarter choice for startups, offering advantages in pricing, analytics, editorial support and compliance.

Transparent Pricing: GlobeNewswire provides clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees.



GlobeNewswire provides clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees. Built-in Analytics: Real-time engagement tracking gives startups a complete view of performance and audience reach.



Real-time engagement tracking gives startups a complete view of performance and audience reach. Global Reach: Distribution spans 158+ countries and 600+ industry categories, helping startups expand their visibility worldwide.



Distribution spans 158+ countries and 600+ industry categories, helping startups expand their visibility worldwide. Editorial and Media Support: Dedicated 24/7 teams ensure accurate storytelling, strong media relations and credibility for early-stage companies.



Dedicated 24/7 teams ensure accurate storytelling, strong media relations and credibility for early-stage companies. Investor Relations Tools: Integrated features assist with SEC compliance and investor communications, supporting growth and transparency.



Integrated features assist with SEC compliance and investor communications, supporting growth and transparency. Cost-Effective and Growth-Ready: With fewer hidden costs and more robust resources, GlobeNewswire is better equipped to help startups scale efficiently.

Which Press Release Platform Provides Better Global Reach: PR Newswire or GlobeNewswire?

GlobeNewswire outperforms when it comes to worldwide coverage, offering unmatched reach, media connections and visibility.

Extensive Distribution: Reaches 158+ countries, 35+ languages, and 600+ industry categories.



Reaches 158+ countries, 35+ languages, and 600+ industry categories. Wide Media Network: Connects with 4,000+ media, financial, and investor platforms globally.



Connects with 4,000+ media, financial, and investor platforms globally. Trusted Partnerships: Supported by NASDAQ, Google, AP, and AFP ensuring credibility and visibility.



Supported by NASDAQ, Google, AP, and AFP ensuring credibility and visibility. Active Media Support: Dedicated teams boost engagement and broaden audience reach.



Dedicated teams boost engagement and broaden audience reach. Higher Impact: Generates 2.3x more unique readers, making it ideal for companies seeking truly global coverage.



Generates 2.3x more unique readers, making it ideal for companies seeking truly global coverage. PR Newswire Limitation: Offers more limited geographic and category coverage, resulting in lower worldwide visibility.

GlobeNewswire vs. PR Newswire: Which Service Delivers Better ROI for PR Campaigns?



GlobeNewswire provides stronger ROI, helping PR campaigns deliver higher impact at lower cost.

Lower Costs: Offers 30–40% savings on distribution compared with PR Newswire.



Offers 30–40% savings on distribution compared with PR Newswire. Higher Readership: Reaches 2.3x more unique readers, expanding campaign visibility.



Reaches 2.3x more unique readers, expanding campaign visibility. Integrated Analytics: Built-in engagement tracking gives real-time insights at no extra charge.



Built-in engagement tracking gives real-time insights at no extra charge. Measurable Impact: Helps campaigns achieve greater credibility, reach and results worldwide.

GlobeNewswire vs. PR Newswire: Which Offers Better SEO and AI Tools for Press Releases?



GlobeNewswire leads in SEO and AI optimization, helping press releases get discovered faster and more reliably.

Built-in Metadata: Includes release summaries and AI-ready tags to improve search engine indexing.



Includes release summaries and AI-ready tags to improve search engine indexing. AI Visibility Tracking: Exclusive Profound partnership provides bot tracking and citation data, showing how often releases are seen and referenced by AI platforms.



Exclusive Profound partnership provides bot tracking and citation data, showing how often releases are seen and referenced by AI platforms. Real-Time Analytics: Monitor engagement and performance instantly, all included at no extra cost.



Monitor engagement and performance instantly, all included at no extra cost. Trusted Verification: CLEAR authentication ensures content credibility, boosting search engine and AI visibility.



Across every comparison point, GlobeNewswire consistently provides more value, broader reach and trusted visibility.

For PR and IR professionals focused on discoverability in both human and AI-driven channels, GlobeNewswire is the clear choice in 2025.



Learn more at GlobeNewswire.com.



About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

