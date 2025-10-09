Inspirato Expands Its Sports Collection with New 2026 Experiences

DENVER, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announced new Inspirato Only Experiences for 2026. Inspirato members can choose from an expanded portfolio that blends world-class events with once-in-a-lifetime journeys.







The 2026 Collection includes:

Family Southern Utah Adventure (June 7–13, 2026) – Kick off summer with a family journey through Zion, Bryce, and Capitol Reef. Stay at Inspirato’s luxury Canyon Camp and Cougar Ridge Lodge, enjoy guided hikes, canyoneering, UTV tours, and cap it all with a private rodeo night under star-filled skies.



– Kick off summer with a family journey through Zion, Bryce, and Capitol Reef. Stay at Inspirato’s luxury Canyon Camp and Cougar Ridge Lodge, enjoy guided hikes, canyoneering, UTV tours, and cap it all with a private rodeo night under star-filled skies. Wimbledon (July 9–13, 2026) – Witness tennis history with premium Debenture Centre Court seats for the finals. Stay at Rosewood London, enjoy exclusive Inspirato receptions and dinners, and take in the timeless charm of the world’s oldest tennis tournament.



– Witness tennis history with premium Debenture Centre Court seats for the finals. Stay at Rosewood London, enjoy exclusive Inspirato receptions and dinners, and take in the timeless charm of the world’s oldest tennis tournament. Spain Golf Play (September 26–October 2, 2026) – Tee off on four of Southern Spain’s most iconic courses, including the Marbella Club Golf. After a day on the greens, retreat to Puente Romano Marbella and celebrate with curated cultural and culinary experiences.



“Experiences have the power to bring people together, and our members have told us time and again how much they love these shared moments of competition, tradition, and celebration,” said Bita Milanian, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Inspirato. “With this expanded slate of sports and domestic experiences, we’re pairing the thrill of events with the comfort and care that Inspirato is known for.”

These new experiences reflect the continued growth of Inspirato’s curated portfolio, which now spans more than 25 members-only journeys annually, from iconic sporting events to cultural festivals and luxury expeditions.

Packages are available exclusively through Inspirato. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@inspirato.com

Media Relations

communications@inspirato.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bde3e4fd-2ee6-48d1-9495-0fb4c37c2c07