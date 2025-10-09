Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Cybersecurity and AI Innovations at the 2025 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 45 of its technology and reseller partners at The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition, North America’s premier land power exposition and professional development forum. The event will be held on Oct. 13-15, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C, and will serve as a strategic platform to connect military leaders, industry innovators, policymakers and international delegations to gain exclusive insights into U.S. Army priorities, explore cutting-edge technologies on the exhibit floor and engage in high-impact networking with key decision-makers.

LEARN:

Commemorating the 250th anniversary of the US Army, this year’s theme, “Agile, Adaptive, Lethal: Winning at the Pace of Change,” will emphasize the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape and how the U.S Army is staying ahead through innovation, adaptability and decisive combat power. With more than 44,000 attendees, 750+ exhibits and leaders from 92 countries, AUSA 2025 brings the global defense community together to shape the future of U.S. Army modernization and national security. View the entire schedule and interactive agenda here.

ATTEND:

Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 13-15, 2025



Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW

Washington DC, 20001

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 20 partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, Mobility & Telework and Zero Trust solutions at AUSA 2025. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #1767 and connect with Carahsoft’s partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partners Demoing within the Carahsoft Booth:

Day 1:



Bastille (Kiosk #8)

Cloudflare (Kiosk #1)

Coursera (Kiosk #6)

EdgeRunner (Kiosk #3)

Qualtrics (Kiosk #7)

FlashPoint (Kiosk #4)

Ivanti (Kiosk #5)

Onebrief (Kiosk #9)

Vector Solutions (Kiosk #2)

Day 2:

Axonius (Kiosk #4)

Babel Street (Kiosk #5)

Cypher (Kiosk #7)

Icertis (Kiosk #6)

Latent AI (Kiosk #2)

Sayari (Kiosk #8)

Seerist (Kiosk #3)

Vmware (Kiosk #1) Day 3:

DailyPay (Kiosk #3)

Ethos (Kiosk #2)

PagerDuty (Kiosk #8)

Primer AI (Kiosk #6)

F5 (Kiosk #5)

SIS (Kiosk #4)

UiPath (Kiosk #7)

Zignal Labs (Kiosk #1)

Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting Outside of the Carahsoft Booth

Appian (Booth #561)

AWS (Booth #8312)

Axon (Booth #1961)

Axon Federal (Booth #1961)

BlueHalo (Booth #3739

Dataminr (Booth #2153)

Decision Lens (Booth #3454)

Dell Technologies (Booth #2361)

EarlyBirds (Booth #525)

Govini (Booth #6921)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Booth #313) IBM (Booth #2225)

Quantum Systems (#Booth 2857)

Salesforce (Booth #291)

Samsung (#Booth 667)

SAP (Booth #3719)

ServiceNow (Booth #1267)

Striveworks (Booth #309)

Thales (Booth #7213)

Trenton Systems (Booth #8045)

To view the entire AUSA floorplan, click here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s networking reception from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at The Parlour Victoria in Washington DC. Attendees must wear their AUSA 2025 badge to gain entry to the event.

The Parlour Victoria

1011 K St. NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

For more information on AUSA, click here. For more information on Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s AUSA Event’s Page contact Lindsay Renee at Lindsay.renee@carahsoft.com.

