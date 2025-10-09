Paragonix Technologies’ KidneyVault® System Safely Transports Donor Kidney from Arizona to Puerto Rico

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies, a leader in advanced organ transplant preservation, today announced the successful use of its KidneyVault device in a complex transplant case involving a heightened immune sensitivity patient. The kidney traveled on two commercial flights from Arizona to Puerto Rico, where it was successfully transplanted into the patient with a calculated panel reactive antibody (cPRA) score of 100%. This successful case of organ recovery, preservation and transplantation for a patient in need was done in collaboration with Donor Network of Arizona (DNA), an organ procurement organization (OPO).

The recipient, a pediatrician and breast cancer survivor, had to remain cancer-free for two years before qualifying for the national waitlist. With a cPRA score of 100%, finding a compatible kidney was an exceptional challenge. Just four days after her transplant, well ahead of the hospital’s typical 7–14 day stay, she was discharged with no delayed graft function (DGF).

Key Highlights

Cancer survivor received a successful kidney transplant with no delayed graft function at discharge

Donor kidney was safely transported across two commercial flights from Arizona to Puerto Rico in collaboration with DNA

Paragonix KidneyVault played a critical role in preserving the organ in optimal condition





“This case was particularly meaningful due to the patient’s clinical history and the logistical challenges involved,” said Dr. Maiza Saavedra, transplant surgeon at Auxilio Transplant Center at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. “With advanced preservation, we had the confidence to accept an organ that otherwise might have been out of reach. The KidneyVault allowed us to focus on giving our patient the best possible match, rather than being limited by geography or transport time.”

The donor and recovery team faced both geographic and logistical hurdles. Due to an issue with the initial cross-match sample, testing had to be completed at the recipient center after the kidney’s arrival. Given the distance and uncertainty, the recipient team noted that the KidneyVault was critical to ensuring the organ remained viable in case it needed to be reallocated.

More than 90,000 patients are waiting for a kidney transplant in the U.S., making innovations in organ preservation a vital tool for expanding access to life-saving organs. Paragonix’s KidneyVault combines stable, clinically proven cold storage with continuous real-time data monitoring to ensure optimal organ condition during transport.

“We are committed to honoring the gift of life by enabling more patients to receive the best possible organ match, regardless of distance,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix Technologies. “This case underscores how advanced preservation can help overcome logistical challenges and offer hope to patients with complex medical needs.”

For more information about Paragonix Technologies, please visit paragonix.com .

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

A Getinge company, Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Paragonix Technologies

Follow us on X : @ParagonixSherpa

Like Us on Facebook: Paragonix SherpaPak

About Donor Network of Arizona

Donor Network of Arizona (DNA) fulfills the lifesaving and life-healing mission of organ and tissue donation as the state’s federally designated organ procurement organization. Our work is made possible by the generosity of Arizona donors and their families. As also an eye and tissue recovering agency, DNA collaborates with health care and community partners to facilitate the gift of life. DNA is a vital link to transplantation and encourages Arizonans to sign up to be donors at DonateLifeAZ.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram: @DonateLifeAZ