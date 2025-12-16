Paragonix Announces Europe’s First-in-Human Use of BAROguard® Donor Lung Preservation System by Leading Belgian Transplant Center

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a leader in advanced organ transplant preservation and organ procurement services, announced today that University Hospitals Leuven (UZ Leuven) has successfully completed Europe’s first-in-human case utilizing its innovative lung preservation technology during air transport, the BAROguard ® Donor Lung Preservation System .

The BAROguard system has been commercially available in the U.S. since January 2024 and was CE marked under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) earlier this year. The landmark case, conducted by thoracic surgeon Prof. Dr. Laurens Ceulemans and his team, was performed in November 2025. The patient was on the High-Urgency waiting list and suffering from end-stage lung fibrosis.

“The BAROguard® allowed us to safely transport the donor lungs by plane, store them for more than 21 hours, and perform the challenging lung transplant successfully during daytime under the best conditions. The patient was successfully extubated and has been doing very well since,” said Dr. Ceulemans. “Precise pressure regulation during preservation is an overlooked aspect of lung transplantation and represents the next step in optimizing the factors we can control to better protect donor lungs. The ability to automatically maintain optimal inflation pressures throughout air transport represents an important step forward in helping us protect fragile donor lungs and maintain optimal outcomes for our lung transplant patients.”

Unlike other solid organs, lungs must always contain air, making them vulnerable to injury from over or under inflation during transport. Building on the established legacy of Paragonix’s previous cardiothoracic and abdominal preservation technologies, the BAROguard system is the first commercially available hypothermic preservation system that is equipped to automatically control the airway pressure of donor lungs when outside the body during preservation and transportation. This technology, named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2024 , ensures that the donor lungs avoid the traditional risks that occur during transport by consistently remaining within the optimal temperature range and adhering to the clinically recommended inflation pressure ranges. The real-time transmission of temperature and airway pressure data to transplant teams grants full visibility into the conditions of the lungs during transport to the destined recipient.

“The first-in-human use of BAROguard in Europe marks a major milestone in our mission to advance donor lung preservation,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix Technologies. “This technology redefines how donor lungs are cared for outside the body, automatically maintaining precise airway pressure and temperature control throughout transport. By protecting these critical organs under optimal conditions, BAROguard gives transplant teams greater confidence and helps ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.”

