Paragonix Technologies Partnership with Gravitas Surgical Aims to Improve Donor Lung Viability and Availability on the US West Coast

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies, a pioneer in organ transplant, has formally announced a strategic partnership with medical technology service provider Gravitas Surgical . This collaborative endeavor represents a concerted effort to enhance the success rates of transplant procedures and elevate the overall quality of life for patients. The initiative aspires to benefit transplant organizations by matching Paragonix's Advanced Lung Preservation Technologies with Gravitas Surgical’s comprehensive Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) service offering.

Recently, Gravitas announced the launch of its Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) program in the Western United States based in Phoenix, AZ. This innovative program brings cutting-edge transplant technology to the region, enhancing donor lung viability and availability, and offering new hope to patients awaiting life-saving transplants. Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) is a process that ventilates the lungs and circulates a normothermic solution through them while outside the body, allowing physicians to evaluate organs previously thought unsuitable for transplant.

This distinctive partnership is designed to ensure the meticulous preservation of donor lungs throughout their journey from donors to recipient patients. Leveraging their substantial experience in the field of transplantation and their extensive west coast customer base, both companies are committed to providing transplant centers with a comprehensive approach to donor lung preservation. This endeavor will empower transplant professionals with direct access to advanced systems and services, offering a new opportunity to reshape the logistical landscape of lung transplantation.

Justin Kowal, CEO of Gravitas Surgical, shared, “We are committed to collaborating with our customers, not only on the procedure itself, but also on the long-term success of their programs. In combination with Paragonix Technologies’ organ preservation technologies and nationwide network of procurement services, we hope to increase access to life-saving transplants.”

“Our strategic collaboration with Gravitas Surgical unites two lifesaving technologies with a shared objective: to equip transplant professionals with a high-quality and easily accessible means to safely transport the gift of life to the recipient awaiting surgery,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix Technologies. “With increased access to resources and the exchange of expertise, we are poised to reach new heights of innovation and service excellence, delivering even greater value to our customers.”

About Gravitas Surgical

Gravitas Surgical is a leading provider of advanced transplant recovery and preservation services, dedicated to improving outcomes for patients nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the company’s new Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) program brings cutting-edge technology to enhance donor lung viability and expand access to life-saving transplants. Complementing this innovation, Gravitas offers a premier white-glove Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP) service supported by expert surgeons and perfusion teams. With over 200 successful NRP cases and continued growth ahead, Gravitas Surgical is redefining excellence in transplant medicine through innovation, expertise, and patient-focused care.



About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

